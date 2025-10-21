Summit Portfolio Fee Savings Estimate

As of October 21, 2025. The fee savings estimate is based on comparing our Summit portfolio annual management fee of 0.44% to a leading mutual fund annual management fee of 1.85% that has similar market exposure. Modeled on an initial investment of $10,000, assuming a 10% gross pre-fee return over a 30 year period for both funds, assuming constant returns and monthly compounding. Taxes, trading costs, loads/transaction fees, and additional account fees are not modelled. Actual outcomes vary with pre-fee returns, fees, contributions, and time horizon. Hypothetical scenario and not a guarantee of future costs or returns. For illustration purposes only. All investments involve risk. To get more information on our products, investment decisions, fee schedules, user testimonials, promotions & more visit wsim.co/legal.