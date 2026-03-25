The portfolio line of credit is a separate margin account that allows you to borrow cash using your investments as collateral. This lets you access funds without selling your assets, so your investments can stay invested for long-term growth.

When you open a portfolio line of credit, you choose which investment accounts to use as collateral. The amount you can borrow — your credit limit — is based on the value of the assets in those accounts. You can borrow up to your limit at any time, and you only pay interest on the amount borrowed.