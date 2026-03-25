Portfolio line of credit disclaimers

As of March 25, 2026. For illustrative purposes only. This chart is intended to provide a general market overview comparing Wealthsimple's Portfolio Line of Credit against unsecured lines of credit and credit cards available in Canada. Actual rates, fees, terms and eligibility requirements may vary by institution and individual circumstances. Subject to change.

Portfolio Line of Credit: Wealthsimple’s portfolio line of credit account margin rate is P-0.5% for Generation clients, P+0% for Premium clients, and P+0.5% for Core clients. Prime rate is 4.45% for CAD as of December 11, 2025. Subject to change. Annualized rate, calculated daily, charged monthly. All investments involve risks. See here for details.

Unsecured Line of Credit: Data reflects publicly available terms and requirements from Canada's five largest banks as of March 25, 2026. Interest rates for unsecured lines of credit vary based on creditworthiness, collateral and other factors and are not typically published by major lenders. The interest rate and annual interest figures shown in the chart are based on publicly available market estimates as of March 25, 2026. Rates are generally calculated as prime plus a margin that varies by institution and borrower profile. Access to funds, credit limits, and eligibility requirements may vary.

Credit Card: Data reflects publicly available rates and requirements from Canada's five largest banks as of March 25, 2026. Credit limits (referred to as Borrowing Limit in the chart) are not publicly disclosed and are determined by each institution based on creditworthiness and other eligibility criteria. Annual fees shown reflect the range of fees charged by these institutions and may vary.

Self-directed Investing is offered by Wealthsimple Investments Inc. (“WSII”). WSII is a member of the Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization. Customer accounts held at WSII are protected by Canadian Investor Protection Fund (“CIPF”) within specified limits in the event WSII becomes insolvent. A brochure describing the nature and limits of coverage is available upon request or at CIPF.

A portfolio line of credit is a margin loan. You may borrow up to 35% of the value of your eligible collateral investments, subject to certain limitations. Your credit limit can fluctuate with the market value of your portfolio. If your collateral falls in value, Wealthsimple may sell investments in your collateral accounts without notice to restore your account to good standing. All investments involve risk.