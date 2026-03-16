When you open your first business account, you’ll need to onboard your corporation with us. Make sure you have your corporate information handy — and that it’s up to date with your jurisdictional business registry.

You’ll be asked to provide information such as your business type, registration details, addresses, and more. We’ll verify that information against relevant government databases.

Once your corporation is verified, you can open up to 8 business chequing accounts — and even more additional investing accounts — easily. Just select your desired accounts, sign the agreements, and you’re ready to go.