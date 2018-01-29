What are Wealthsimple’s fees?

One of things we Wealthsimplers pride ourselves on are our naturally well-toned calf muscles but we're sure you noticed those already. Another thing is our honesty and transparency with our clients. And that’s why we’ll never hide how much we’ll charge you.

Here’s the basic structure: we charge a .5% management fee for those who invest under $100,000, and a .4% fee with those who invest more. Beyond that, the only other fee you need to know about is the .1% so-called expense ratios on the ETFs we offer, which is the percentage of every invested dollar spent on maintaining the ETF itself.

So all told, if you have an account balance of $10,000, you’ll spend $60.00 annually; if you have $100,000 invested you will be charged $500.00, and that’s it. Not so scary, especially considering the level of service we offer all our clients, not to mention the bundle of lush perks we offer free to our Wealthsimple Black clients.

So what are you waiting for — get started investing with Wealthsimple and avail of not just low fees, but also our state-of-the-art technology and the kind of personalized, friendly service you might have not thought imaginable from an automated investing service.