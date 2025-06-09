THE (UN)REAL DEAL
Get up to a 3% match. Win a $3M home.
What makes this promo so unreal? It’s totally real. But it’s only running until March 31. T&Cs apply.
Set your pace. We’ll match it.
Need cash fast? Playing a longer game? Or somewhere in between? Whatever timeline you’re on, we’ve got a match for that.
When you choose the 1% match, it’ll be paid out over 12 monthly payments. You’ll need to keep the transferred funds in your account for 1 year after your qualifying period ends.
Example: Transfer $100,000 and receive a $1,000 cash bonus. That’s about $83 every month for 1 year.
If you withdraw more than 20%, we’ll adjust your remaining payments, but you’ve got a 30-day grace period to top it up, and you keep anything you've already earned.
The 2% match is paid out over 36 monthly payments. Just keep the transferred funds in your account for 3 years after your qualifying period ends.
Example: Transfer $180,000 and receive a $3,600 cash bonus. That’s about $100 every month for 3 years.
If you withdraw more than 20%, we’ll adjust your remaining payments, but you’ve got a 30-day grace period to top it up, and you keep anything you've already earned.
The 3% match is paid out over 60 monthly payments. You’ll need to keep the transferred funds in your account for 5 years after your qualifying period ends.
Example: Transfer $120,000 and receive a $3,600 cash bonus. That’s about $60 every month for 5 years.
If you withdraw more than 20%, we’ll adjust your remaining payments, but you’ve got a 30-day grace period to top it up, and you keep anything you've already earned.
Here’s how it works
Register
First, you need to be a Wealthsimple client with at least $1 funded. Then, register in-app or online by March 31 to be eligible for the match and earn 5,000 entries for a chance to win the home.
Move money
Transfer at least $25,000 within 30 days of registering to qualify for the match. Every dollar you bring over also gets you an extra entry into the home draw. Choose the 3% match option to double your entries.
Get rewarded
You’ll get your first payout once all qualifying funds land. On May 4 we’ll draw the winner, and you might just have a brand-new address.
Explore the $3M Vancouver home
Yes, we’re really into threes: Three beds, three baths, three storeys. It’s a real-life dream home — that could really be yours.
Views that don’t quit
Tucked right into Lions Bay with sweeping ocean, forest, and mountain views in every direction.
Spacious and stacked with amenities
A private deck with a hot tub, plus a full gym, sauna, and principal suite that takes up the whole top floor.
Extra costs? Covered.
Your new home comes fully furnished, and we’ll also give you $100,000 to take care of any first-year expenses.
Refer a friend. Get 20,000 entries.
Want better odds at winning? Tell your friends. When they sign up and fund their new account, you’ll automatically earn the extra entries.
Oh, we’ll also double your entries when you choose the 3% match. Just like that.
Ready to get this unreal (but very real) deal?
Register for your chance to win the home, then start a transfer to unlock your match.
FAQs
How does the match work?
How does the match work?
If you register for the promotion and initiate account transfers of at least $25,000 within the 30-day funding period, we’ll match your net funding amount by 1%, 2%, or 3% — the choice is yours.
What qualifies as an account transfer?
What qualifies as an account transfer?
Moving an existing account from another financial institution. Most institutional transfers from the following accounts are eligible for the match, including:
- RRSP
- Spousal RRSP
- LIRA
- TFSA
- Non-registered
- Crypto
- FHSA
- RESP
- RRIF
- LIF
- Corporate/Business accounts
Cash deposits do not count as eligible funding for the Match. Learn more about eligible account types.
When will I get my match bonus?
When will I get my match bonus?
The total reward will be added to your chequing account in monthly payments over 1, 3, or 5 years, starting within 30 days of you selecting your match option.
How long do I need to keep the transferred money in my account?
How long do I need to keep the transferred money in my account?
You need to keep the transferred money in your account for as long as you're earning the bonus. If you need to withdraw more than the required hold amount before then, no problem. We'll adjust your payouts accordingly.
Where can I learn more about the house?
Where can I learn more about the house?
Here!