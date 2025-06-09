When you choose the 1% match, it’ll be paid out over 12 monthly payments. You’ll need to keep the transferred funds in your account for 1 year after your qualifying period ends.

Example: Transfer $100,000 and receive a $1,000 cash bonus. That’s about $83 every month for 1 year.

If you withdraw more than 20%, we’ll adjust your remaining payments, but you’ve got a 30-day grace period to top it up, and you keep anything you've already earned.