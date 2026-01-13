The (Un)Real Deal
You could win this $3M Vancouver home. Really.
To get started, all you have to do is register. No purchase necessary. Ends March 31. T&Cs apply.
Where the city meets the great outdoors
Nestled into Vancouver’s most scenic pocket. Just 40 minutes from downtown.
Live at one with nature
Surround yourself with lush forest, ocean, and mountain views.
Spacious and serene
3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, and over 3,500 sq. ft of living space to call home.
How to enter
From dream home to your home
Register to get 5,000 entries
First things first: you need to be a client with at least $1 funded. Once (or if) you are, you need to register. When you do, we'll start you off with 5,000 entries.
Earn 1 extra entry for every $1
Transfer or deposit money into an eligible Wealthsimple account to earn one extra entry for every dollar funded. And for eligible account transfers over $25,000, you get up to a 3% match, too.
Refer a friend (or foe, or anyone)
Want to really booost your chances? Tell everyone you know. You’ll get an additional 20,000 entries whenever you successfully refer a new Wealthsimple client.
Double your entries
Still want more chances to win? Like, twice as many? Choose the 3% match option and that’s exactly what you’ll get.
A little something extra
Add $100,000 in cash
Moving costs money. A prize shouldn’t cost money. That’s why we’re also giving our winner an extra $100,000 in cash to help cover costs for the first year.
Get up to a 3% match on your money
Want to turn your money into more money? If you don't, we have questions. Choose from a 1%, 2%, or 3% match on eligible transfers to help grow your wealth.
Key dates
Save the dates
January 13, 2026
Contest opens. Start by filling out the entry form and get 5,000 entries. If you're not already a client, make sure you open an account and fund it (or use our no-funding method) so that your entries count.
Don’t forget: You can also earn bonus entries by making deposits and referring friends. And double them by choosing a 3% match.
March 31, 2026
Last day to register. Make sure you’ve locked in as many entries as you can — up to 10,000,000!
Waiting on an account transfer? No problem. As long as it lands by April 30, it’ll still count.
May 4, 2026
We draw the name of our home winner. Keep an eye on your inbox and hold on to your good luck charm, because you might just get an email that changes your whole life (or at least your address).
FAQs
How does the giveaway work?
How does the giveaway work?
You can earn entries through signing up, funding your account, or making referrals within 30 days of registering.
You can also get 2x the amount of entries when you qualify for and choose the 3% match option. At the end of the promotion, your entries will be included in the draw for the grand prize.
You can also participate through our no-purchase essay method. See the terms for full details or learn more about the no-purchase essay method.
What qualifies as a cash deposit?
What qualifies as a cash deposit?
A direct deposit, sending cash directly from another bank account, receiving an e-Transfer, or a wire transfer.
What qualifies as a referral?
What qualifies as a referral?
When you share a referral link with someone new to Wealthsimple, and they successfully sign up during your funding period, and then fund their account within 30 days of making an account.
Will withdrawals affect my match and entries?
Will withdrawals affect my match and entries?
Yes. Your total match reward and total number of entries are based on your net funding amount during the qualifying period.