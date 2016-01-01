Canopy Growth Corporation (WEED)
$4.05CAD
+$4.04 (+404.50%)
Details
$4.18
$4.18
The price of this investment when the exchange last opened.
$4.36
$4.36
The highest price of this investment during regular trading hours.
$4.02
$4.02
The lowest price of this investment during regular trading hours.
2.01B
2.01B
The value of this ETF or company's issued shares based on the price of a single share multiplied by the total number of issued shares.Learn more
$19.98
$19.98
The highest price this investment has been in the past 52 weeks.
$2.79
$2.79
The lowest price this investment has been in the past 52 weeks.
791K
791K
The total number of shares bought and sold.
-6.99
-6.99
Earnings per share (EPS) is the amount of profit a company generated for each outstanding share of its common stock. It is often used as an indicator of company profitability.Learn more
About WEED
Canopy Growth Corp. engages in the production and sale of medical cannabis. The firm operates through the following segments: Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products. The Global Cannabis segment encompasses the production, distribution and sale of a diverse range of cannabis and cannabinoid-based consumer products in Canada and internationally pursuant to applicable international and domestic legislation, regulations and permits. The Other Consumer Products segment encompasses the production, distribution and sale of consumer products by Storz & Bickel, This Works, BioSteel, and other ancillary revenue sources. It focuses on the treatment of chronic pain, seizures, muscle spasms, nausea, and loss of appetite. The company was founded by Bruce Linton on August 5, 2009 and is headquartered in Smith Falls, Canada.
CEO
David Eric Klein, MBA
Headquarters
Canada
Employees
3.15K
Revenue (TTM)
494M
Gross Profit
Earnings
Cash
$769M
Debt
$1.62B
