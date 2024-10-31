iPhone or Mac. The choice is yours.

It depends on how much you deposit. You’ll be eligible for a different Apple product based on the net deposits (deposits minus withdrawals) you make during your funding period:

Total qualifying funds Apple device (select one) $100,000–$299,999.99 iPhone 16 (128GB, MSRP C$1129) or MacBook Air (13-inch, M2 chip, 8-core GPU, 16GB memory, 256GB SSD, MSRP C$1,299) $300,000–$499,999.99 iPhone 16 Pro (128GB, MSRP C$1,449) or MacBook Pro (14-inch, M4 chip, 10-core CPU, 10-core GPU, 16GB memory, 512GB SSD, MSRP C$2,099) $500,000+ iPhone 16 Pro Max (1TB, MSRP C$2,349) or MacBook Pro (14-inch, M4 Pro chip, 12-core CPU, 16-core GPU, 24GB memory, 512GB SSD, MSRP C$2,699)

In case the reward you’re planning to select is unavailable we will substitute it with a similar reward of equal or greater cash value.