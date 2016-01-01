Home Capital Group Inc. (HCG)
$28.63CAD
+$28.63 (+2,863.00%)
Details
$29.42
$29.42
The price of this investment when the exchange last opened.
$29.74
$29.74
The highest price of this investment during regular trading hours.
$28.62
$28.62
The lowest price of this investment during regular trading hours.
1.2B
1.2B
The value of this ETF or company's issued shares based on the price of a single share multiplied by the total number of issued shares.Learn more
6.91
6.91
The price to earnings ratio (P/E) is the relationship between an investment's price and earnings per share (EPS). It's a metric that can be used to determine the valuation or potential growth of an investment based on its past or future earnings. It's calculated by dividing the share price by EPS.Learn more
$46.92
$46.92
The highest price this investment has been in the past 52 weeks.
$23.83
$23.83
The lowest price this investment has been in the past 52 weeks.
28.6K
28.6K
The total number of shares bought and sold.
4.33
4.33
Earnings per share (EPS) is the amount of profit a company generated for each outstanding share of its common stock. It is often used as an indicator of company profitability.Learn more
About HCG
Home Capital Group, Inc. operates as an investment holding company with interests in providing loan and trust services. It offers deposits, residential and non-residential commercial mortgage lending, consumer lending and credit card services. The company was founded on September 28, 1977 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.
CEO
Yousry Bissada
Headquarters
Canada
Employees
Revenue (TTM)
841M
Gross Profit
Earnings
Cash
$644M
Debt
$5.15B
