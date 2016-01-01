Skip to main content

CGI Inc (Class A) (GIB.A)

$106.29CAD

+$106.29 (+10,629.00%)

About GIB.A

CGI, Inc. engages in the provision of information technology (IT) and consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Northern Europe, Canada, France, U.S. Commercial and State Government, U.S. Federal, U.K., Eastern, Central and Southern Europe (ECS) and Asia Pacific Global Delivery Centers of Excellence (APC). The Northern Europe segment includes Nordics, Baltics and Poland operations. The France segment comprises of the Luxembourg and Morocco operations. The ECS segment covers Netherlands and Germany. The APC segment covers India and Philippines. The company was founded by Serge Godin and Andre Imbeau in June 1976 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

CEO

George D. Schindler

Headquarters

Canada

Employees

80K

Revenue (TTM)

12.6B

Gross Profit

Earnings

Cash

$780M

Debt

$3.84B

