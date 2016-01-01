Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp (AQN)
$15.12CAD
+$15.12 (+1,512.00%)
Details
$15.45
$15.45
The price of this investment when the exchange last opened.
$15.47
$15.47
The highest price of this investment during regular trading hours.
$15.02
$15.02
The lowest price of this investment during regular trading hours.
10.8B
10.8B
The value of this ETF or company's issued shares based on the price of a single share multiplied by the total number of issued shares.
43.80
43.80
The price to earnings ratio (P/E) is the relationship between an investment's price and earnings per share (EPS). It's a metric that can be used to determine the valuation or potential growth of an investment based on its past or future earnings. It's calculated by dividing the share price by EPS.
$20.18
$20.18
The highest price this investment has been in the past 52 weeks.
$15.03
$15.03
The lowest price this investment has been in the past 52 weeks.
1.52M
1.52M
The total number of shares bought and sold.
0.35
0.35
Earnings per share (EPS) is the amount of profit a company generated for each outstanding share of its common stock. It is often used as an indicator of company profitability.
About AQN
Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. operates as a diversified utility company. The firm engages in the ownership and operation of a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution and transmission utility assets. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Services Group, and Renewable Energy Group. The Regulated Services Group segment owns and operates a portfolio of electric, natural gas, water distribution and wastewater collection utility systems and transmission operations in the United States and Canada. The Renewable Energy Group segment owns and operates a diversified portfolio of renewable and thermal electric generation assets in North America and internationally. The company was founded on August 1, 1988 and is headquartered in Oakville, Canada.
CEO
Arun Banskota, MBA
Headquarters
Canada
Employees
3.45K
Revenue (TTM)
3.03B
Gross Profit
Earnings
Cash
$110M
Debt
$9.65B
