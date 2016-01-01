HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd (HIVE)
About HIVE
HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. engages in building a bridge from the block chain sector to traditional capital markets. It also involves in the production of mined cryptocurrency like Ethereum around the clock. Its project include Iceland Cryptocurrency Mining. The company was founded on June 24, 1987 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
CEO
Frank Edward Holmes
Headquarters
Canada
Employees
18
Revenue (TTM)
272M
Gross Profit
18.96%
Earnings
-91.10%
Cash
$5.19M
Debt
$51.5M
