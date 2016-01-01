Brinker International, Inc. (EAT)
$27.15USD
+$27.15 (+2,715.00%)
Details
$27.43
$27.43
The price of this investment when the exchange last opened.
$28.11
$28.11
The highest price of this investment during regular trading hours.
$26.89
$26.89
The lowest price of this investment during regular trading hours.
1.21B
1.21B
The value of this ETF or company's issued shares based on the price of a single share multiplied by the total number of issued shares.Learn more
10.64
10.64
The price to earnings ratio (P/E) is the relationship between an investment's price and earnings per share (EPS). It's a metric that can be used to determine the valuation or potential growth of an investment based on its past or future earnings. It's calculated by dividing the share price by EPS.Learn more
$51.42
$51.42
The highest price this investment has been in the past 52 weeks.
$21.47
$21.47
The lowest price this investment has been in the past 52 weeks.
202K
202K
The total number of shares bought and sold.
2.60
2.60
Earnings per share (EPS) is the amount of profit a company generated for each outstanding share of its common stock. It is often used as an indicator of company profitability.Learn more
About EAT
Brinker International, Inc. engages in owning, developing, and franchising Chili's Grill and Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy restaurant brands. It operates through the following segments: Chili's, and Maggiano's. The Chili's segment includes the results of company-owned Chili's restaurants in the U.S. and Canada as well as the results from domestic and international franchise business. The Maggiano's segment comprises the results of company-owned Maggiano's restaurants. The company was founded by Larry Lavine on March 13, 1975 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.
CEO
Kevin Hochman
Headquarters
United States
Employees
62K
Revenue (TTM)
3.8B
Gross Profit
Earnings
Cash
$13.5M
Debt
$2.27B
