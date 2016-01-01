NVIDIA Corp (NVDA)
$132.77USD
+$132.77 (+13,277.00%)
Details
$132.20
$132.20
The price of this investment when the exchange last opened.
$136.56
$136.56
The highest price of this investment during regular trading hours.
$131.45
$131.45
The lowest price of this investment during regular trading hours.
329B
329B
The value of this ETF or company's issued shares based on the price of a single share multiplied by the total number of issued shares.Learn more
43.32
43.32
The price to earnings ratio (P/E) is the relationship between an investment's price and earnings per share (EPS). It's a metric that can be used to determine the valuation or potential growth of an investment based on its past or future earnings. It's calculated by dividing the share price by EPS.Learn more
$346.47
$346.47
The highest price this investment has been in the past 52 weeks.
$119.46
$119.46
The lowest price this investment has been in the past 52 weeks.
42.5M
42.5M
The total number of shares bought and sold.
3.05
3.05
Earnings per share (EPS) is the amount of profit a company generated for each outstanding share of its common stock. It is often used as an indicator of company profitability.Learn more
About NVDA
NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users. The Tegra Processor segment integrates an entire computer onto a single chip and incorporates GPUs and multi-core CPUs to drive supercomputing for autonomous robots, drones, and cars, as well as for consoles and mobile gaming and entertainment devices. The All Other segment refers to the stock-based compensation expense, corporate infrastructure and support costs, acquisition-related costs, legal settlement costs, and other non-recurring charges. The company was founded by Jen Hsun Huang, Chris A. Malachowsky, and Curtis R. Priem in April 1993 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.
CEO
Jensen Huang
Headquarters
United States
Employees
22.5K
Revenue (TTM)
29.7B
Gross Profit
62.21%
Earnings
8.52%
Cash
$3.01B
Debt
$11.7B
NVDA related news
Popular on Wealthsimple
Commission-free stock trading
Wealthsimple Trade lets you buy and sell thousands of stocks and exchange-traded funds (ETFs) on major Canadian and U.S. exchanges.
Wealthsimple Trade lets you buy and sell thousands of stocks and exchange-traded funds (ETFs) on major Canadian and U.S. exchanges.
Unlimited trades, all commission-free
No account minimum means you can get started with as little as $1
No jargon, and no paperwork
Search and track stocks easily with your watchlist
Buy and sell stocks with just a few taps
Start trading in 5 minutes
- Download the Wealthsimple Trade mobile app
- Securely connect your bank account to deposit funds
- Buy and sell stocks with $0 commission fees