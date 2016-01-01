Skip to main content

NVIDIA Corp (NVDA)

$132.77USD

+$132.77 (+13,277.00%)

today (15 min delay)

About NVDA

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users. The Tegra Processor segment integrates an entire computer onto a single chip and incorporates GPUs and multi-core CPUs to drive supercomputing for autonomous robots, drones, and cars, as well as for consoles and mobile gaming and entertainment devices. The All Other segment refers to the stock-based compensation expense, corporate infrastructure and support costs, acquisition-related costs, legal settlement costs, and other non-recurring charges. The company was founded by Jen Hsun Huang, Chris A. Malachowsky, and Curtis R. Priem in April 1993 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

CEO

Jensen Huang

Headquarters

United States

Employees

22.5K

Revenue (TTM)

29.7B

Gross Profit

62.21%

Earnings

8.52%

Cash

$3.01B

Debt

$11.7B

      

