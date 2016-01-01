Micron Technology Inc. (MU)
$54.54USD
+$54.54 (+5,454.00%)
Details
$54.40
$54.40
The price of this investment when the exchange last opened.
$55.11
$55.11
The highest price of this investment during regular trading hours.
$53.30
$53.30
The lowest price of this investment during regular trading hours.
60.4B
60.4B
The value of this ETF or company's issued shares based on the price of a single share multiplied by the total number of issued shares.Learn more
7.07
7.07
The price to earnings ratio (P/E) is the relationship between an investment's price and earnings per share (EPS). It's a metric that can be used to determine the valuation or potential growth of an investment based on its past or future earnings. It's calculated by dividing the share price by EPS.Learn more
$98.45
$98.45
The highest price this investment has been in the past 52 weeks.
$48.45
$48.45
The lowest price this investment has been in the past 52 weeks.
9.13M
9.13M
The total number of shares bought and sold.
7.74
7.74
Earnings per share (EPS) is the amount of profit a company generated for each outstanding share of its common stock. It is often used as an indicator of company profitability.Learn more
About MU
Micron Technology, Inc. engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets. The MBU segment offers memory products sold into smartphone and other mobile-device markets. The SBU segment consists of SSDs and component-level solutions sold into enterprise and cloud, client, and consumer storage markets, and other discrete storage products sold in component and wafer forms. The EBU segment consists of memory and storage products sold into automotive, industrial, and consumer markets. The company was founded by Ward D. Parkinson, Joseph Leon Parkinson, Dennis Wilson, and Doug Pitman on October 5, 1978, and is headquartered in Boise, ID.
CEO
Sanjay Mehrotra
Headquarters
United States
Employees
43K
Revenue (TTM)
30.8B
Gross Profit
43.57%
Earnings
49.27%
Cash
$8.26B
Debt
$7.52B
