Airbnb Inc (Class A) (ABNB)

$111.59USD

+$111.59 (+11,159.00%)

today (15 min delay)

About ABNB

Airbnb, Inc. engages in the management and operation of an online marketplace. Its marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces. The company was founded by Brian Chesky, Nathan Blecharczyk and Joseph Gebbia in 2007 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

CEO

Brian Chesky

Headquarters

United States

Employees

6.13K

Revenue (TTM)

7.38B

Gross Profit

76.19%

Earnings

124.37%

Cash

$7.85B

Debt

$2.38B

