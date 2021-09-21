Open a Tax-Free Savings Account
The must-have account for any smart Canadian
You don't pay taxes on any investment gains
Withdraw funds anytime without penalty
No minimum — start with as little as $1
The benefits of using Wealthsimple
Track your contributions - Our free TFSA tracker eliminates the hassle of understanding CRA rules about how much you’re allowed to invest at any given time.
Low cost - Wealthsimple’s fees are just a fraction of what most investment managers charge.
Smarter, personalized portfolios - Using Nobel Prize winning strategies and cutting-edge technology, we’ll create the perfect portfolio mix to maximize returns while minimizing risk.
We keep your money safe
Your security and trust are important to us. We're committed to protecting your account with the highest standards of security available.
Over 1.5 million and counting - More than 1.5 million people use Wealthsimple’s investing, saving, and tax products
Everything is encrypted - We use state-of-the-art data encryption when handling your financial information and two-factor authentication (2FA) protection
CIPF protected - Your accounts are held with our custodial broker, Canadian ShareOwner, and are protected within specified limits in the event of its insolvency by CIPF.
Powerful backing - Wealthsimple is backed by $380M in investment from some of the world's largest financial institutions
Simple honest pricing
Save thousands over the course of your lifetime by paying a fraction of what traditional advisors charge. You'll also never pay any trading, account transfer, or rebalancing fees.
Basic
Deposit $0 - 100k
Everything you need to invest like an expertLearn more
Pay 0.5% management fee
Personalized portfolio
Expert financial advice
Auto-rebalancing
Auto-deposits
Dividend reinvesting
Black
Deposit $100k+
A lower fee and trusted financial adviceLearn more
All Basic plan features
Reduced 0.4% management fee
Financial planning session
Tax loss harvesting
Tax efficient funds
6 months Medcan Year Round Care plan for free (ON only)
15% off your will from Willful
Generation
Deposit $500k+
Holistic financial planning designed to build a legacyLearn more
All Black plan features
In-depth financial planning
Asset location
Dedicated team of advisors
Personalized financial report
Individualized portfolios
50% off Medcan’s Comprehensive Care plan
What people are saying about Wealthsimple
$5 billion
Assets Under Management
3.8k Five-Star Reviews
Best Financial Services Website
“Changing the way young people think about money”