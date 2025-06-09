Merchant Cashback Redemption Offer (the “Offer”)

This Offer is sponsored by Wealthsimple Technologies Inc. (together with its affiliates, “Wealthsimple”).

Eligibility. To be eligible for the Offer, the person must, at the time of participation, including when the Cashback (as defined below) is redeemed:

be an existing Wealthsimple Visa Infinite* or Visa Infinite Privilege* credit card (each a “ Credit Card ”) cardholder, with all Wealthsimple accounts in good standing;

be a legal resident of Canada;

be the age of majority, or older, in their province/territory of residence;

have sufficient Cashback (as defined below) in their rewards balance; and

meet the requirements set out below

(the “Client”).

Offer Details. Eligible Clients may redeem the cash back earned on their Credit Card transactions (the “Cashback”) for certain Monos, Apple and/or Genumark goods made available via the Wealthsimple app (the “Redeemed Products”).

Redeemed Products can be ordered with the redemption of Cashback and cannot be purchased with cash, funds from other Wealthsimple accounts or the Credit Card. Redeemed Products cannot be returned or refunded.

All other terms and conditions associated with the Credit Card apply. This Offer cannot be applied retroactively and remains subject to change, at Wealthsimple’s sole discretion.

Combinability. Unless specified in the terms of other Offers, this Offer can be combined with other offers or Offer codes.

Delivery of Redeemed Products. The Redeemed Product will be processed by the applicable Merchant and sent to the Client within the period specified by such Merchant here to the mailing address indicated by the Client in the Wealthsimple app during the checkout process. All Wealthsimple account(s) must be in good standing at the time the Cashback is redeemed. No responsibility is assumed by Wealthsimple once the Redeemed Product has been shipped. No responsibility is assumed for any delivery returned as undeliverable. Client(s) bears all risks to the Redeemed Product upon delivery. The Offer remains subject to change, at our sole discretion.

Currency. All currency shown in these terms and conditions are in Canadian dollars.

Collection and Use of Personal Information. By participating in this Offer, Clients understand and agree that Wealthsimple will collect and use their personal information for the purpose of administering this Offer (including providing information to Merchants providers to fulfill the Redeemed Product) and in accordance with Wealthsimple’s Privacy Policy, available here . Any questions regarding Wealthsimple’s Privacy Policy or treatment of your personal information should be directed to Wealthsimple’s Privacy Officer at privacy@wealthsimple.com or 400-80 Spadina Avenue, Toronto, ON, M5V 2J4. For information about the privacy practices related to the collection and use of personal information by the Merchants, please contact the Merchants for more information.

Tax Implications. There are tax implications to promotions of this nature in most instances. Please consult with an accountant or tax professional for additional guidance. Wealthsimple will not be issuing a tax slip to report any value derived from the redemption of the Cashback. Clients are solely responsible for any required tax reporting.

Release. By participating in the Offer, Client assumes all risk of injury, illness, disease, death, or any other damage which may arise in connection with their participation in the Offer or receipt or use of a Redeemed Product. Without limiting the foregoing, client hereby: (a) forever releases and discharges Wealthsimple and its parent companies, subsidiaries, affiliates, related and associated entities and employees, directors, officers, suppliers, agents, sponsors and administrators of each (collectively, the “Releasees”), from and against any and all claims, actions, costs, liabilities, judgments, damages, obligations, losses, penalties, and expenses of any kind or nature whatsoever (including legal fees) (collectively, the “Claims”) in any way arising directly or indirectly out of any injury, loss, or damage that the Client may suffer as a result of, or in connection with the participation in the Offer or any Offer-related activity, including receipt or use of any Redeemed Product; and (b) indemnifies, defends and holds harmless the Releasees from and against any and all damages, loss and expenses, including legal fees, which may be suffered directly or indirectly by reason of the Client’s own negligence or willful misconduct during or in connection with their participation in the Offer or receipt or use of any Redeemed Product. Any Claims (including without limitation and by way of example only, product liability claims or misleading advertising claims) related to a Redeemed Product should be directed to the Merchant and not Wealthsimple and without limiting the generality of the foregoing, the Client releases the Releasees from all Claims and liabilities with respect to any and all Redeemed Product.

General. Wealthsimple reserves the right to cancel, amend, withdraw or restrict the Offer at any time without notice. Wealthsimple is the sole arbiter of these rules and any other issue arising under the Offer. If Wealthsimple suspects fraudulent or abusive behaviour, gaming of the system, inappropriate, offensive or derogatory language or information or a violation of these terms, as determined in Wealthsimple’s sole and absolute discretion, Wealthsimple reserves the right to remove all Offers from the Wealthsimple account(s) and take any other action it deems appropriate including, but not limited to, closing the Wealthsimple account(s). This Offer cannot be used in conjunction with any other Wealthsimple offer, unless specified herein. This Offer is only valid for individuals in the location cited above that otherwise meet our eligibility requirements. The standard terms ( https://www.wealthsimple.com/en-ca/legal/terms ) relating to the use of Wealthsimple and any agreements that apply to the Wealthsimple account(s) each apply and are not affected in any way by this Offer.

In the event of any discrepancy or inconsistency between the terms and conditions of the Offer and disclosures or other statements contained in any related materials, including but not limited to the point of sale, print or online advertising, the terms and conditions of the Offer shall prevail, govern and control.

* Trademark of Visa International Service Association and used under license.

The Wealthsimple Visa Infinite Credit Card and Wealthsimple Visa Infinite Privilege Credit Card are issued under license by Wealthsimple Payments Inc.

Apple, the Apple logo, iPhone, MacBook Pro, MacBook Air and Mac Studio are trademarks of Apple Inc., registered in the U.S. and other countries and regions.

All company names are trademarks of their respective holders. Any product names, logos, brands and other trademarks or images featured or referred to in this communication or the Wealthsimple app or website are the property of their respective trademark holders.