Classic portfolio
An expertly diversified portfolio, made up of low-fee ETFs across different asset classes and geographies.
Overview of the Classic portfolio
Diversified and built for growth
Your portfolio contains more varied geographic exposures, lower volatility stocks (which tend to have equal or better returns than high-risk stocks), and riskier government bonds and gold. By being more diversified, it’s designed to perform better during downturns.
Automatically tax-optimized
No need to worry about choosing the most tax-efficient investments yourself. We automatically choose tax-optimized ETFs that pay off when it’s time to file your return.
Risk-appropriate
We’ll place you in a portfolio that matches your needs — from a conservative high-interest option all the way to high-growth, equity-heavy.
See the big picture
Riskier portfolios are prone to swings in the short-term, but tend to have higher expected returns in the long run. No matter what your risk level, it’s typically best to stay invested over time.
- Green lines
Growth
- Blue lines
Balanced
- Red lines
Conservative
Range of annualized portfolio returns
Data is hypothetical and for illustrative purposes only. Range is not indicative of expected or estimated return rates. See disclaimer.
Your money is always working hard
Automatic rebalancing
Portfolios are automatically rebalanced based on your deposits, withdrawals, or changes in your overall goals to ensure that your asset allocation stays consistent.
Tax-optimized ETFs
ETFs are optimized based on your tax situation and the type of account you’re invested in. We also negotiate with ETF providers on your behalf to get discounts.
Dividend reinvestment
We’ll keep track of your dividends, and immediately reinvest them to purchase the ETFs that are underweight in your portfolio.
Human help when you need it
Our personalized advice services from a dedicated advisor team when you reach $1,000,000. We’ll help you plan for your taxes, family, and financial goals.
Our team is also here to guide you through every step of transferring your portfolio from another institution.
Make the most of your money
Withstand market highs and lows with a well-diversified portfolio, tailored to your values and financial goals.