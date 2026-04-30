Buy, sell, and earn crypto
Trade with fees as low as 0.05% and stake coins with confidence — all on Canada’s first regulated crypto platform.
April 30, 2026
The Trade Show
We’re making a show for traders, by traders. Join us on April 30 at 6pm EST to talk markets, strategies, and new tools with the brightest minds in the game.
Trade Bitcoin, Ethereum, Solana and 140+ other coins.
Start trading instantly
Sign up and get started in minutes — there’s no need to wait for funding. Core clients can instantly deposit up to $50,000, and Premium and Generation clients up to $250,000. And with no account minimums, you can buy, sell, and earn crypto at your own pace.
Save on fees with crypto swaps
Cut your trading fees and transaction times in half by directly swapping one eligible cryptocurrency for another in a single trade.
Send and receive with ease
Transfers let you move your crypto to or from Wealthsimple in just a few taps.
Trade on your terms
Automatically buy any amount of your favourite coins on a schedule. If you have a target price to buy or sell at, we’ll execute the order if the coin hits that price.
Stake and earn up to 5% per year
Earn rewards on your crypto. Stake your coins in just a couple taps, and the rewards are automatically deposited in your account. Rewards vary by crypto tokens. Learn more.
Keep your crypto safe
Insured and protected
Insurance held by us and our custodial partners helps protect your crypto against crime like hacks or theft. Our partners have over $75M in cold storage coverage each.
Held by us, owned by you
Your crypto is held in trust and stored between us and our custodial partners. In the unlikely event of insolvency, your crypto is still yours.
Compliant from the start
We built our platform with regulatory guidance from the get-go. We work with regulators to make sure our app is reducing risk for crypto where possible.
Trade more. Pay less.
Your fees are based on a combo of your client status and your trading volume. Traded a lot over the last 30 days? You may qualify for even lower fees.
Core $1 in assets
Premium $100,000 in assets
Generation $500,000 in assets
|<$1,000
|2%
|1%
|0.5%
|$1,000–$9,999
|1.5%
|1%
|0.5%
|$10,000–$49,999
|1%
|1%
|0.5%
|$50,000–$99,999
|0.75%
|0.75%
|0.5%
|$100,000–$499,999
|0.5%
|0.5%
|0.5%
|$500,000–$999,999
|0.25%
|0.25%
|0.25%
|$1M–$4,999,999
|0.15%
|0.15%
|0.15%
|$5M–$9,999,999
|0.10%
|0.10%
|0.10%
|$10M+
|0.05%
|0.05%
|0.05%
FAQs
What coins are available to trade, transfer, and withdraw with Wealthsimple?
What coins are available to trade, transfer, and withdraw with Wealthsimple?
We have BTC, ETH, SOL and more than 140+ other cryptocurrencies that you can trade, transfer, and deposit. You can find the full list of coins here.
How are the coins stored, what’s the security/insurance?
How are the coins stored, what’s the security/insurance?
The majority of your coins are held in offline cold storage with our custodial partners. All of our custodial partners are regulated entities themselves — and they have over $75M in insurance coverage each.
The remainder of your coins are stored with us in hot wallets. Those have coverage too! We’ve partnered with Coincover to make sure that in the very, very unlikely event that there’s a hack, you’ll have additional ways to recover your assets.
What types of accounts can I open with Wealthsimple Crypto?
What types of accounts can I open with Wealthsimple Crypto?
Cryptocurrencies can only be held in a non-registered account with Wealthsimple Crypto. You can trade crypto in CAD or USD, but there are a few things to note.
If you're trading crypto in CAD, you won't pay any commission fees. But trading in USD is subject to a 1.5% foreign exchange fee — commonly called an FX fee — and a corporate exchange fee, which can vary based on market conditions.
To avoid these fees (and they add up!), we recommend upgrading to a self-directed USD account. It's free for Premium and Generation clients and $10 a month for Core clients. From there, you can transfer U.S. dollars from other Canadian banks and use them to trade crypto without paying extra fees. Learn more about USD accounts here.
Is Wealthsimple Crypto regulated?
Is Wealthsimple Crypto regulated?
Wealthsimple Crypto is made available through the Wealthsimple app. Wealthsimple Crypto is offered by Wealthsimple Investments Inc., a member of the Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization (CIRO). Crypto assets purchased and held in an account with Wealthsimple Crypto are not protected by the Canadian Investor Protection Fund, the Canadian Deposit Insurance Corporation or any other investor protection insurance scheme. You can learn more about the risks of crypto assets in our Crypto Product Risk Disclosure. You can find more information about Wealthsimple Investments in our Relationship Disclosure.
What is staking and how does it work?
What is staking and how does it work?
Put simply: staking is a way to earn passive rewards (in the form of more crypto) for holding certain cryptocurrencies. Staking lets you earn rewards on your crypto by contributing to the Proof of Stake (POS) network of a particular cryptocurrency. When you stake your crypto, you help the underlying blockchain of that asset become more secure and efficient. In exchange, you get rewarded with more assets from the network.
Currently you can stake the following, check in-app for latest reward rate:
- Ethereum (ETH)
- Solana (SOL)
- Cardano (ADA)
- Polkadot (DOT)
Wealthsimple charges a fee for staking crypto assets equal to a percentage of staking rewards received. Your staking yields may vary based on a number of factors — read about it in our crypto product risk disclosure. Staking involves risks and rewards are not guaranteed. Learn more in our Help Centre article about staking and how to stake your coins.
What are crypto swaps?
What are crypto swaps?
Crypto swaps let you directly convert one eligible crypto for another without converting to cash first. Plus, you only pay one trading fee, avoiding the double hit of fees that come with traditional buy/sell trades. To learn more, check out this Help Centre article about making crypto swaps.
I’m new to crypto, what kind of support can I get?
I’m new to crypto, what kind of support can I get?
Our app is designed to be simple — but if you run into any questions with your account, you can always contact our support team and they’ll be happy to help. And yes, you’ll always have the option to be put in touch with a real human.
For questions about crypto trading in general, our Crypto Help Centre and news in the app should keep you in-the-loop with everything you need to get started.
What fees will I be charged for trading crypto?
What fees will I be charged for trading crypto?
You’ll get a reduced trading fee and swap coin fee based on your trading activities within the past 30 days, or your normal trading fee — whichever is less. All other crypto fees still apply.
For more, see our detailed crypto fees.