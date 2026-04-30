Insured and protected

Insurance held by us and our custodial partners helps protect your crypto against crime like hacks or theft. Our partners have over $75M in cold storage coverage each.

Held by us, owned by you

Your crypto is held in trust and stored between us and our custodial partners. In the unlikely event of insolvency, your crypto is still yours.

Compliant from the start

We built our platform with regulatory guidance from the get-go. We work with regulators to make sure our app is reducing risk for crypto where possible.