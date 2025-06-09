Yes, in U.S. index accounts only, since we need to convert your CAD to buy U.S. stocks. But good news: We’re now charging even less for currency conversion.

Instead of paying our standard conversion fees, you’re charged the Wealthsimple Investments Inc. (WSII) corporate exchange rate at a reduced spread of 5 basis points (0.05%) when we need to buy or sell foreign securities to trade in your account. That rate also applies to any deposits, transfers, or withdrawals that involve currency exchange.

With our new, lower rates, a $10,000 deposit carries a $5 conversion fee. If you receive dividends, you’ll be charged the WSII corporate exchange rate to convert the funds to Canadian dollars — see our fee schedule for more details. One thing to note, though: the WSII corporate rate is a live rate, meaning it can vary due to market conditions.