Options
Canada’s only $0 options trading platform
Get speed, control, and advanced strategies, all for $0. Start trading in minutes.
Buy and sell options for $0
It’s true. We’re the first and only options trading platform in Canada with no commissions or contract fees — so you keep more of what’s yours.
Unlock advanced strategies
Take control of your market outlook with secured puts and multi-leg option strategies like vertical spreads, calendar spreads, and more.
Intuitive trading experience
Whether you trade on web or mobile (or both), our platform is designed to bring you more speed, insight, and control.
April 30, 2026
The Trade Show
We’re making a show for traders, by traders. Join us on April 30 at 6pm EST to talk markets, strategies, and new tools with the brightest minds in the game.
Powerful trading at your fingertips
Our platform’s built to react to market movements with agility so you don’t miss out on potential gains. Consider it your trading command centre.
Stream quotes in real time
Your options chain updates instantly with real-time market data. No more missed opportunities.
Trade faster with smart workflows
Stay on top of trades with rolling options, auto-sell, and order editing — all while reducing friction and errors.
Build advanced strategies
Coming soon: Pick pre-built strategies for bullish, bearish, or neutral outlooks. Then, visualize your profits, losses, or break-even points.
Sophisticated strategies for smart investors
Execute your options strategy, no matter how simple or complex.
- Gives you the right, not the obligation, to buy a stock at a specific price (the strike price) on or before a certain date (the expiry date)
- Useful if you think a stock price will rise
- Sell (or write) put options while setting aside enough cash to buy the underlying stock, if assigned
- You’re collecting a premium for selling the put upfront. But you’re also obligated to buy the underlying shares at the strike price if the put gets exercised
- Sell (or write) call options against the underlying stock you own
- You’re collecting a premium for selling the call upfront. But you’re also obligated to sell the underlying shares at the strike price if the call gets exercised
- Buy a call option and sell another with a higher strike, but same expiration
- Useful if you think a stock price will rise
- Compared to long calls, these are less expensive than buying the call, with a higher probability of profit
- Sell a call option and buy another with a higher strike, but same expiration
- This strategy profits when the stock price stays below the short call strike
- These give you the right, not the obligation, to sell a stock at a specific price (strike price) on or before a certain date (expiry date)
- Generally useful if you think the stock price will fall
- Sell a put option and buy another put option with a lower strike, but same expiration
- This strategy profits when the stock price stays above the short put strike
- Buy a put option and sell another with a lower strike, but same expiration
- Useful if you think a stock price will fall
- Compared to long puts, put debit spreads are less expensive than just buying the put — and have a higher probability of profit
- Buy a long call option and a long put option with different strikes
- Generally useful when you think the stock price will move significantly in either direction
- Buy a long call option and a long put option with the same strike
- Generally useful when you think the stock price will move significantly in either direction
- Buy and sell options of the same type (call or put), same strike, but with different expirations
- Generally useful if you want to take advantage of the change in volatility with passage of time
- Buy an option and sell another of the same type (call or put), with different strikes and different expirations
- Generally useful if you want directional exposure while taking advantage of time decay on the shorter-dated option (and potentially changes in volatility)
- Combines a put credit spread and a call credit spread where the short call and put have the same strike
- Useful when you think the stock will be near the shared short strike at expiration
- Combines a put credit spread and a call credit spread where the short call and put have different strikes
- Useful when you think the stock will be between the short strikes at expiration
- Buy one option at a lower strike, sell two options at a middle strike, and buy one option at a higher strike (all calls or all puts, same expiration)
- Generally useful if you expect the underlying price to stay near a specific level, benefiting from low volatility and defined risk
- Buy one option at a lower strike, sell one option at a lower middle strike, sell one option at a higher middle strike, and buy one option at a higher strike (all calls or all puts, same expiration)
- Generally useful if you expect the underlying price to stay within a range, offering a wider profit zone with defined risk
The lowest fees in Canada
Wealthsimple
TD Bank
Questrade
IBKR
|Commission fees
|$0
|$9.99
|$0
|$0
|Contract fees
|$0
|$1.25
|$0.00—$0.99
|$0.25—$0.65 ($1 minimum)
Learn more about options trading
FAQs
What option trading strategies do you currently support?
What option trading strategies do you currently support?
We support covered calls, secured puts, and multi-leg strategies (like vertical and calendar spreads). Learn more about our options trading strategies here.
What account types can I use for options trading?
What account types can I use for options trading?
Long calls, long puts, and covered calls are allowed in margin accounts or registered accounts (such as TFSA, RRSP, and more). All other strategies can only be placed in a margin account.
FYI: There are tax implications when trading from specific account types. Make sure you know those details before you start trading — learn more about enabling options in your investing account here.
What stocks or ETFs are available for options trading?
What stocks or ETFs are available for options trading?
We currently offer options trading on thousands of U.S. stocks and ETFs across the NYSE and NASDAQ exchanges.
Is options trading available on desktop?
Is options trading available on desktop?
Yes, you can trade all options on the mobile app and on desktop — whichever you prefer.
I need a bit more info. Where can I learn more about how options trading works in Canada?
I need a bit more info. Where can I learn more about how options trading works in Canada?
Good on you. It’s always a smart idea to do extra research on new investing strategies before diving in.
If you’re the learn-by-doing type, our app provides step-by-step education to help you understand calls, puts, strike prices, expiry dates, and more. That way, you can trade options with more confidence.
If you’re more of a reader, we’ve put together a helpful options trade resource that covers everything from key terms, how options trading works and risks involved.
Are you actually Canada’s only $0 options trading platform?
Are you actually Canada’s only $0 options trading platform?
You know it. There are no commission or contract trading fees to trade options with us. As of January 20th, 2026, it’s the only $0 options trading platform in Canada, as compared with all Canadian order-executions-only investment dealers regulated by CIRO that offer options trading.
In some cases, there may be additional fees to consider, such as exercise fees or foreign exchange fees (if you don’t have a USD account). For more information, please see our Trade Fee Disclosure.