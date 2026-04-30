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Options

Canada’s only $0 options trading platform

Get speed, control, and advanced strategies, all for $0. Start trading in minutes.

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Buy and sell options for $0

It’s true. We’re the first and only options trading platform in Canada with no commissions or contract fees — so you keep more of what’s yours.

Unlock advanced strategies

Take control of your market outlook with secured puts and multi-leg option strategies like vertical spreads, calendar spreads, and more.

Intuitive trading experience

Whether you trade on web or mobile (or both), our platform is designed to bring you more speed, insight, and control.

April 30, 2026

The Trade Show

We’re making a show for traders, by traders. Join us on April 30 at 6pm EST to talk markets, strategies, and new tools with the brightest minds in the game.

Learn more

Powerful trading at your fingertips

Our platform’s built to react to market movements with agility so you don’t miss out on potential gains. Consider it your trading command centre.

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Stream quotes in real time

Your options chain updates instantly with real-time market data. No more missed opportunities.

Trade faster with smart workflows

Stay on top of trades with rolling options, auto-sell, and order editing — all while reducing friction and errors.

Build advanced strategies

Coming soon: Pick pre-built strategies for bullish, bearish, or neutral outlooks. Then, visualize your profits, losses, or break-even points.

Sophisticated strategies for smart investors

Execute your options strategy, no matter how simple or complex.

Bullish

Long call

  • Gives you the right, not the obligation, to buy a stock at a specific price (the strike price) on or before a certain date (the expiry date)
  • Useful if you think a stock price will rise

Long call

Bullish

Secured put

  • Sell (or write) put options while setting aside enough cash to buy the underlying stock, if assigned
  • You’re collecting a premium for selling the put upfront. But you’re also obligated to buy the underlying shares at the strike price if the put gets exercised

Secured put

Bullish

Covered call

  • Sell (or write) call options against the underlying stock you own
  • You’re collecting a premium for selling the call upfront. But you’re also obligated to sell the underlying shares at the strike price if the call gets exercised

Covered call

Bullish

Call debit spread

  • Buy a call option and sell another with a higher strike, but same expiration
  • Useful if you think a stock price will rise
  • Compared to long calls, these are less expensive than buying the call, with a higher probability of profit

Call debit spread

Bearish

Call credit spread

  • Sell a call option and buy another with a higher strike, but same expiration
  • This strategy profits when the stock price stays below the short call strike

Call credit spread

Bearish

Long put

  • These give you the right, not the obligation, to sell a stock at a specific price (strike price) on or before a certain date (expiry date)
  • Generally useful if you think the stock price will fall

Long put

Bullish

Put credit spread

  • Sell a put option and buy another put option with a lower strike, but same expiration
  • This strategy profits when the stock price stays above the short put strike

Put credit spread

Bearish

Put debit spread

  • Buy a put option and sell another with a lower strike, but same expiration
  • Useful if you think a stock price will fall
  • Compared to long puts, put debit spreads are less expensive than just buying the put — and have a higher probability of profit

Put debit spread

Neutral

Long strangle

  • Buy a long call option and a long put option with different strikes
  • Generally useful when you think the stock price will move significantly in either direction

Long strangle

Neutral

Long straddle

  • Buy a long call option and a long put option with the same strike
  • Generally useful when you think the stock price will move significantly in either direction

Long straddle

Neutral

Calendar spread

  • Buy and sell options of the same type (call or put), same strike, but with different expirations
  • Generally useful if you want to take advantage of the change in volatility with passage of time

Calendar spread

Bullish or Bearish

Diagonal spread

  • Buy an option and sell another of the same type (call or put), with different strikes and different expirations
  • Generally useful if you want directional exposure while taking advantage of time decay on the shorter-dated option (and potentially changes in volatility)

Diagonal spread

Neutral

Short iron butterfly

  • Combines a put credit spread and a call credit spread where the short call and put have the same strike
  • Useful when you think the stock will be near the shared short strike at expiration

Short iron butterfly

Neutral

Short iron condor

  • Combines a put credit spread and a call credit spread where the short call and put have different strikes
  • Useful when you think the stock will be between the short strikes at expiration

Short iron Condor

Neutral

Long butterfly

  • Buy one option at a lower strike, sell two options at a middle strike, and buy one option at a higher strike (all calls or all puts, same expiration)
  • Generally useful if you expect the underlying price to stay near a specific level, benefiting from low volatility and defined risk

Long butterfly

Neutral

Long condor

  • Buy one option at a lower strike, sell one option at a lower middle strike, sell one option at a higher middle strike, and buy one option at a higher strike (all calls or all puts, same expiration)
  • Generally useful if you expect the underlying price to stay within a range, offering a wider profit zone with defined risk

Long condor

The lowest fees in Canada

Wealthsimple
TD Bank
Questrade
IBKR
Commission fees$0$9.99$0$0
Contract fees$0$1.25$0.00—$0.99$0.25—$0.65 ($1 minimum)

This chart compares Wealthsimple’s options features to those of other top brokers in Canada, based on the standard online commission rate as of Jan 20, 2026. The rates are based on the following trading profiles: traders making <150 trades per quarter for TD Bank, and traders with a monthly volume of options contracts ≤10,000 for IBKR. All information provided is for illustration purposes only and actual fees from individual financial institutions may vary.

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Secured puts, multi-leg strategies, and more. All for $0.

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Learn more about options trading

FAQs

What option trading strategies do you currently support?

We support covered calls, secured puts, and multi-leg strategies (like vertical and calendar spreads). Learn more about our options trading strategies here.

What account types can I use for options trading?

Long calls, long puts, and covered calls are allowed in margin accounts or registered accounts (such as TFSA, RRSP, and more). All other strategies can only be placed in a margin account.

FYI: There are tax implications when trading from specific account types. Make sure you know those details before you start trading — learn more about enabling options in your investing account here.

What stocks or ETFs are available for options trading?

We currently offer options trading on thousands of U.S. stocks and ETFs across the NYSE and NASDAQ exchanges.

Is options trading available on desktop?

Yes, you can trade all options on the mobile app and on desktop — whichever you prefer.

I need a bit more info. Where can I learn more about how options trading works in Canada?

Good on you. It’s always a smart idea to do extra research on new investing strategies before diving in. 

If you’re the learn-by-doing type, our app provides step-by-step education to help you understand calls, puts, strike prices, expiry dates, and more. That way, you can trade options with more confidence.

If you’re more of a reader, we’ve put together a helpful options trade resource that covers everything from key terms, how options trading works and risks involved.

Are you actually Canada’s only $0 options trading platform?

You know it. There are no commission or contract trading fees to trade options with us. As of January 20th, 2026, it’s the only $0 options trading platform in Canada, as compared with all Canadian order-executions-only investment dealers regulated by CIRO that offer options trading.

In some cases, there may be additional fees to consider, such as exercise fees or foreign exchange fees (if you don’t have a USD account). For more information, please see our Trade Fee Disclosure.