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In a world that’s always changing, there’s always an angle. Trade stocks and more with advanced tools, data, and $0 commissions.

Active trading

Trade like a pro with faster tools, better benefits, and $0 commissions

Options

Bullish? Bearish? Both? Find your strategy with $0 options contracts.

Margin

Leverage your trading power with margin rates as low as 3.95%

Gold

Trade real gold 24/7. It’s a hot commodity.

Crypto

This isn’t your token platform. Buy, sell, and swap over 140 coins.

Direct Indexing

You could get more after-tax returns by directly owning the stocks in top indices

Reach your goals with the right accounts

FHSA

First Home Savings Account

Non-registered account

RESP

Registered Education Savings Plan

LIRA

Locked-In Retirement Account

RRSP

Registered Retirement Savings Plan

Spousal RRSP

TFSA

Tax-Free Savings Account

LIRA

Locked-In Retirement Account

RRSP

Registered Retirement Savings Plan

Spousal RRSP

TFSA

Tax-Free Savings Account

FHSA

First Home Savings Account

RRSP

Registered Retirement Savings Plan

TFSA

Tax-Free Savings Account

Non-registered account

RESP

Registered Education Savings Plan

TFSA

Tax-Free Savings Account

Grow your wealth, get more rewards

Benefits
  • $1 in assets
  • $0 commission stock trading
  • 0.5% management fees on managed investing accounts
  • 1.25% interest on your chequing account
  • $100,000 in assets
  • 0.4% management fees on managed investing accounts
  • 1.75% interest on your chequing account
  • Complimentary USD accounts
  • Reduced options trading and crypto fees
  • Up to 3 partner rewards
  • $500,000 in assets
  • 0.2% - 0.4% management fees on investing accounts
  • 2.25% interest on your chequing account
  • Access to 3 partner rewards
  • 10 airport lounge passes a year

Resource centre

Technical analysis: Learn how to analyze the markets

Trade spotlight

We’ve saved clients over $4.2B in fees*

Start trading

* Versus the big banks