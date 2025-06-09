Trade
In a world that’s always changing, there’s always an angle. Trade stocks and more with advanced tools, data, and $0 commissions.
Reach your goals with the right accounts
Grow your wealth, get more rewardsBenefits
- $1 in assets
- $0 commission stock trading
- 0.5% management fees on managed investing accounts
- 1.25% interest on your chequing account
- $100,000 in assets
- 0.4% management fees on managed investing accounts
- 1.75% interest on your chequing account
- Complimentary USD accounts
- Reduced options trading and crypto fees
- Up to 3 partner rewards
- $500,000 in assets
- 0.2% - 0.4% management fees on investing accounts
- 2.25% interest on your chequing account
- Access to 3 partner rewards
- 10 airport lounge passes a year
We’ve saved clients over $4.2B in fees*
* Versus the big banks