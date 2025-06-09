Invest
First job? Finally retiring? Find investments tailored to your goals and save more for whatever race you’re running.
Reach your goals with the right accounts
Grow your wealth, get more rewardsBenefits
- $1 in assets
- $0 commission stock trading
- 0.5% management fees on managed investing accounts
- 1.25% interest on your chequing account
- $100,000 in assets
- 0.4% management fees on managed investing accounts
- 1.75% interest on your chequing account
- Complimentary USD accounts
- Reduced options trading and crypto fees
- Up to 3 partner rewards
- $500,000 in assets
- 0.2% - 0.4% management fees on investing accounts
- 2.25% interest on your chequing account
- Access to 3 partner rewards
- 10 airport lounge passes a year