Wealthsimple - home page
Start investing
Log inStart investing
Log inStart investing

Invest

Start investing

First job? Finally retiring? Find investments tailored to your goals and save more for whatever race you’re running.

Summit portfolios

The Summit portfolio. Private markets, long-term growth, zero maintenance.

Classic portfolios

The Classic portfolio. Low-fee, diversified, and as aggressive (or not) as you need.

Income portfolios

Safe investment strategies for short- and medium-term goals

Advice

Advisors can make sure your money is doing more than enough

Portfolio line of credit

Borrow up to 35% of your investment value instantly with low rates

Private credit

Institutional grade portfolios designed for higher risk and higher rewards

Private equity

Investments that used to only be available for the ultra-wealthy

Reach your goals with the right accounts

FHSA

First Home Savings Account

Non-registered account

RESP

Registered Education Savings Plan

LIRA

Locked-In Retirement Account

RRSP

Registered Retirement Savings Plan

Spousal RRSP

TFSA

Tax-Free Savings Account

LIRA

Locked-In Retirement Account

RRSP

Registered Retirement Savings Plan

Spousal RRSP

TFSA

Tax-Free Savings Account

FHSA

First Home Savings Account

RRSP

Registered Retirement Savings Plan

TFSA

Tax-Free Savings Account

Non-registered account

RESP

Registered Education Savings Plan

TFSA

Tax-Free Savings Account

Grow your wealth, get more rewards

Benefits
  • $1 in assets
  • $0 commission stock trading
  • 0.5% management fees on managed investing accounts
  • 1.25% interest on your chequing account
  • $100,000 in assets
  • 0.4% management fees on managed investing accounts
  • 1.75% interest on your chequing account
  • Complimentary USD accounts
  • Reduced options trading and crypto fees
  • Up to 3 partner rewards
  • $500,000 in assets
  • 0.2% - 0.4% management fees on investing accounts
  • 2.25% interest on your chequing account
  • Access to 3 partner rewards
  • 10 airport lounge passes a year

Resource centre

The 7 Essential Steps to Plan a Successful Retirement

Invest spotlight

Save on fees and retire up to 47% richer

Start investing