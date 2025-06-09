Full-service wealth management
Our wealth management services let you take control of your money with support from a trusted advisor, backed by our powerful platform and planning tools.
Grow your wealth with a dedicated advisor
Plans made just for you
Ensure your family is prepared for any scenario with a customized plan and diversified investments that meet your current needs and future goals.
Your ideal retirement
Set the right savings targets and withdrawal plans in order to live the life you deserve — and pass on wealth to the next generation.
Tax optimization
Take the stress (and burden) out of taxes with tax-loss harvesting, incorporation, and other advanced investment techniques.
It's time to change your future
Personalized financial advice and dedicated attention — every step of the way.
One team, one goal
Your Wealthsimple advisor is your partner in every decision as you work toward growing and preserving your family’s wealth.
Low Fees
Get fully customized wealth management for you and your household for 0.9% or less in advisory fees. That means even more money in your pockets, not ours.
Designed for affluent households
This custom service is specifically made for investors and families with more than $1M in assets.
Powerful technology
Our simple-to-use platform gives you full control over your investments, all in real-time and all in one place.
Our financial planning process
Discovery call
Share your financial situation, immediate needs, and future goals while confirming you and your advisor are the right fit.
Investment analysis
See how your current portfolio performance could improve with Wealthsimple.
Customized plan
Get an investment strategy based on your household’s goals, then track its progress on our platform.
Insights and advice
Along with ongoing meetings with your dedicated advisor, you’ll receive quarterly updates and timely market analysis.
Comprehensive annual review
You can be confident that you’re on track to maximize your wealth with yearly strategy and performance evaluations. As your household needs change, so will our approach.
Advisors deliver more
Partnering with a Wealthsimple advisor puts you in a strong position to improve your financial outcome and preserve your wealth. Our strategy reduces risk while preserving or improving expected returns.
Wealthsimple is trusted by more than 3 million Canadians
Fiduciary first. Always.
Our advisors aren’t incentivized to get you to invest in any particular product. As licensed fiduciaries, they must put your financial interests first.
$100+ billion in assets under administration
Wealthsimple is committed to being the best financial service provider in Canada — and the only financial relationship you’ll ever need.
CIPF- or CDIC-insured
Up to $1 million per eligible account group (your cash savings or investments) is protected for your peace of mind.
Find the right service for you
Unsure if you need a dedicated advisor?
Book a complimentary 30-minute consultation with our team to talk through your options.
Ready to build your future?
An advisor can unlock new opportunities with a personalized plan.
FAQs
How is this different from my current financial advisor?
How is this different from my current financial advisor?
We aim to provide some of the lowest fees in the industry, for one thing. And unlike what you’ll find with many other advisors in Canada, Wealthsimple advisors don’t work on commission. We’re licensed fiduciaries, compensated based on how well we serve clients like you. Your current advisor also doesn’t have the Wealthsimple app — a simple and powerful way to keep tabs on all of your investments in real time.
Can I pick which advisor I work with?
Can I pick which advisor I work with?
We take great care in matching you with an advisor based on your individual preferences, financial goals, and the type of support you’re looking for. Our goal is to ensure you’re paired with someone who truly understands your needs and can provide first-rate guidance. But if at any point, for any reason, you feel another advisor would be a better fit, we’ll work with you to make a change.
What are the fees associated with this offering?
What are the fees associated with this offering?
You'll pay a single fee that includes the management fee on your investments and a service fee for our advice. Our fees start at 0.9% and drop to 0.5% for clients who have $10M or more with us.
How will I be able to see/access my funds?
How will I be able to see/access my funds?
All of your investments and accounts are visible through the Wealthsimple app, accessible on your smartphone or computer at any time. The app allows you to track your financial performance, monitor your contributions and account value, and keep tabs on the fees you pay. You can also choose to open additional non-managed accounts — like a chequing account or Wealthsimple Trade accounts — and access them all in the same place.
What investment types do you offer?
What investment types do you offer?
We don’t offer mutual funds or guaranteed investment certificates (GICs), but we do have low-cost exchange-traded funds (ETFs) that match most types of investments, in case you are currently invested in something we don’t have. We also offer investing options outside of the stock market, including private credit and private equity, and fixed-income products like our bond portfolios.
How often can I meet with my advisor?
How often can I meet with my advisor?
As much as you want! Typically, at minimum, we like to meet with our clients once a year. But meetings can be much more frequent during major life events, financial milestones, or other times that require more hands-on support.