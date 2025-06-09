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Wealthsimple Takes Over Your Life

Get ready. Wealthsimple Presents returns on May 21 at 2pm ET, and you're invited. Register to watch (and maybe win something life-changing).

By providing your information you consent to receiving communications from Wealthsimple. You may withdraw consent at any time. Visit our Privacy Policy for more info, or contact us at privacy@wealthsimple.com or 80 Spadina Ave., Toronto, ON.

We’re showing up for your money, family, and business — in ways your bank never will. Join our leaders for an afternoon of launches, demos, and million-dollar ideas.

A headshot of Michael Katchen, Wealthsimple Co-founder and CEO.

Michael Katchen

Co-founder, CEO

A headshot of Brett Huneycutt, Co-founder and Chief Product Officer at Wealthsimple.

Brett Huneycutt

Co-founder, Chief Product Officer

A headshot of Timur Kalimov, a VP, Product at Wealthsimple.

Timur Kalimov

VP, Product

A headshot of Hanna Zaidi, a VP, Payments Strategy and CCO at Wealthsimple.

Hanna Zaidi

VP, Payments Strategy & CCO

A headshot of Danish Ajmeri, Senior Director, Product at Wealthsimple.

Danish Ajmeri

Senior Director, Product

A headshot of Christine Robson a Senior Director, Product at Wealthsimple.

Christine Robson

Senior Director, Product

A headshot of Emily Luk, a Product Manager at Wealthsimple.

Emily Luk Allen

Staff Product Manager

Ready to change your life?

By providing your information you consent to receiving communications from Wealthsimple. You may withdraw consent at any time. Visit our Privacy Policy for more info, or contact us at privacy@wealthsimple.com or 80 Spadina Ave., Toronto, ON.

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