Wealthsimple Takes Over Your Life
Get ready. Wealthsimple Presents returns on May 21 at 2pm ET, and you're invited. Register to watch (and maybe win something life-changing).
By providing your information you consent to receiving communications from Wealthsimple. You may withdraw consent at any time. Visit our Privacy Policy for more info, or contact us at privacy@wealthsimple.com or 80 Spadina Ave., Toronto, ON.
19 days, 3 hours and 25 minutes Until we take over.
We’re showing up for your money, family, and business — in ways your bank never will. Join our leaders for an afternoon of launches, demos, and million-dollar ideas.
Speakers
Michael Katchen
Co-founder, CEO
Brett Huneycutt
Co-founder, Chief Product Officer
Timur Kalimov
VP, Product
Hanna Zaidi
VP, Payments Strategy & CCO
Danish Ajmeri
Senior Director, Product
Christine Robson
Senior Director, Product
Emily Luk Allen
Staff Product Manager
We’re here for your family, we’re here for your business, we’re here for your life
Ready to change your life?
By providing your information you consent to receiving communications from Wealthsimple. You may withdraw consent at any time. Visit our Privacy Policy for more info, or contact us at privacy@wealthsimple.com or 80 Spadina Ave., Toronto, ON.