The targeted return for the Vanguard Income portfolio is calculated using the proprietary Vanguard Capital Markets Model (VCMM), which generates forward-looking, 10-year return outlooks for most global stock and bond sub-asset classes. To get into the details, this portfolio is 30% equity and 70% fixed income. It includes 13 ETFs — roughly 22% of the portfolio is USD ETFs. The targeted return is calculated net of Wealthsimple’s management fees — which range, depending on if you’re a Core, Premium, or Generation client.

Distribution of return outcomes from VCMM are derived from 10,000 simulations for each modelled asset class. Results from the model may vary with each use and over time. Simulations are as of December 31, 2025. These return assumptions depend on current market conditions and, as such, may change over time. Any total return illustrated does not take into taxes payable by clients that would have reduced returns.

The projections and other information generated by the VCMM regarding the likelihood of various investment outcomes are hypothetical in nature and do not reflect actual investment results. Targeted returns are not guaranteed. Past performance is not indicative of future results and may not be repeated. All investments involve risk.