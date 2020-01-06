We believe that making smart choices with your money shouldn't be hard. To help you choose, we compared BMO Smartfolio vs Wealthsimple Invest. Then we created this handy comparison for you to show how we stack up in terms of key features, accounts and pricing. Your trust is important to us. That's why we always do our best to be fair and provide complete and accurate information. You should know that BMO Smartfolio or Wealthsimple Invest may change their product features or fees at any time. To complete your homework, we recommend visiting our competitor's site to continue your research.

About BMO & Wealthsimple

BMO Bank of Montreal (BMO) has been around since 1817, and was Canada’s first bank. It currently has approximately $617B assets under management. The Smartfolio product was the first online portfolio management product to be launched by one of Canada’s big banks.

Wealthsimple is an online investment manager that combines smart technology with expert financial advice. We allow you to put your money in a managed portfolio (Wealthsimple Invest) or put your money in a high-interest savings product (Wealthsimple Save). We've been in business since 2014, and have over $3 billion in assets under management.

How BMO Smartfolio compares to Wealthsimple Invest (managed portfolios)

Feature BMO Smartfolio Wealthsimple Overall Rating on Young and Thrifty 9.4/10 9.8/10 Social Responsible Investing No Yes Halal Investing No Yes Dividend Reinvesting Yes Yes Minimum Balance To Start Investing $1,000 None Auto Depositing Yes Yes VIP Airport Lounge Access No Yes (for Wealthsimple clients who invest over $100k). Management Fees The fees are 0.7% on 0-$100K, 0.6% on next $150K, 0.5% on next $250K and 0.4% on $500K and above. In addition, you will be charged $5 per statement for paper statements, $25 per withdrawal for RRSP/RESP withdrawals (not TFSA or RRIF) and $100 for full closure of RRSP or RESP (not TFSA/RRIF) The fees are 0.5% on $0-$100k and 0.4% when you invest $100k or more. Transfer Fees (to another financial institution) Yes ($135 ) No Inactivity Fees No No Financial Planning/Portfolio Review Yes Yes Rebalancing Yes Yes Human Support Yes Yes

Comparison of accounts offered (Managed portfolios)

Here's a list of the accounts that BMO Smartfolio and Wealthsimple Invest offer in Canada.

Accounts BMO Smartfolio Wealthsimple Invest Savings Yes Yes RESP Yes Yes LIF No (plans to add in future) Yes TFSA Yes Yes RRSP Yes Yes Spousal RRSP Yes No Personal/Non-Registered Yes Yes LIRA No (plans to add in future) Yes RIF/RRIF Yes Yes Joint Yes Yes Corporate No (plans to add in future) Yes Trust No Yes

The bottom line

Both BMO Smartfolio and Wealthsimple Invest offer a range of non-registered and registered account options, including joint and spousal accounts. Both companies offer auto-deposits, account re-balancing and dividend re-investing and portfolio reviews and human support.

BMO Smartfolio does not have socially responsible investing or halal investing options, and they have a $1,000 minimum account balance to open an account. They also don’t offer corporate, trust or LIRA and LRIF accounts at this time, although they are planning to offer it in future. Wealthsimple Invest offers both socially responsible and halal investing options, LIRA, LRIF and corporate and trust accounts, and has no account minimum to start investing. Wealthsimple Invest offers VIP airport lounge access to account holders with over $100K. BMO Smartfolio does not have that benefit.

We believe you should get good value for the fees you pay. At Wealthsimple Invest, you pay 0.5% on $0-$100k and 0.4% for amounts over $100k. At BMO Smartfolio you pay 0.70% 0-$100K, 0.6% on next $150K, 0.5% on next $250K and 0.4% on $500K and above. In addition, you will be charged $5 per statement for paper statements, $25 per withdrawal for RRSP/RESP withdrawals (not TFSA or RRIF) and $100 for full closure of RRSP or RESP (not TFSA/RRIF). If you want to transfer your funds out of BMO Smartfolio, it will cost you $135 and if you close a registered account completely, you could pay an additional $100. Wealthsimple does not charge transfer fees.

When it comes to education and advice Wealthsimple provides educational content (Investing 101 and Wealthsimple Magazine) and gives you access to a financial planner. BMO Smartfolio also offers access to a financial planner and offers a variety of online tools and education articles.

And finally, on Youngandsavvy.ca, BMO Smartfolio was rated 4.4/5 and Wealthsimple was rated 4.9/5.

What to consider when choosing an investment provider

Comparing investment providers doesn’t have to be hard. Here’s some advice to get you started:

Pay attention to account minimums

Choose a provider that makes sense for what you can invest now - and in the future. Some investment providers require you to deposit as much as $100,000 to get started. And, in some cases you could face nasty penalties for dropping below the account minimum - or be forced to close your account.

Watch out for hidden fees

Nothing eats away at long-term gains quite like fees. And we’re talking about more than just management fees (though they’re important, too). Account transfers and trading fees can also add up. The best investment providers are upfront with what it costs to invest with them.

Look out for human support

When you need to make sense of a mysterious number in your monthly statement, nothing compares to talking to a fellow human. In the competition to offer the lowest possible management fees, some robo-advisors are quick to cut customer support. Before you commit to a provider, see what support is available - you never know when you’ll want it.

Find out if you have access to a financial advisor

No two people are alike - and neither are their financial situations. But investment platforms vary in terms of how much access you get to professional advice. Keep an eye out for providers that offer access to a financial advisor. There are only a few who offer advice when you need it, regardless of how much money you have in your account.

Understand how much freedom you have

Relationships end - even when you’re investing for the long term. Before you commit, find out what happens if you need to withdraw your funds or want to move on to a new investment platform - and whether there are any penalties involved.

