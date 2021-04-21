Skip links

Wealthsimple Cash Card x Kingston

What is the Cash card?

  • 💳 It’s a prepaid Visa linked to your Wealthsimple Cash account

  • 🍕 Get 5% cash back on food, drinks, delivery, and takeout every Friday–Sunday*

  • 💸 It’s 100% free (no deposit, withdrawal, or foreign exchange fees)

  • ✅ No credit check needed

Back to school, more cash back

Students — get 10% cash back every time you use your Wealthsimple Cash card at these locations near campus (until Oct 31, 2021, terms apply*)

Wealthsimple Cash Locations—Kingston

  • Tea Room | 45 Union St

  • Common Ground Coffeehouse | 284 Earl St

  • Starbucks | Smith School of Business, 143 Union St

  • House of Donair | 394 Princess St #5

  • Balzac’s | 251 Princess St

  • CRAVE Coffee House & Bakery | 166 Princess St

  • Campus One Stop | 163½ Alfred St

  • Stooley's Bar & Grill | 118 Division St

How to get a Cash card

  • 📲 Download & create a Wealthsimple Cash account

  • 👆 Click on the card icon in the top right corner

  • 💳 Claim your card - you can link your virtual to Apple Pay or Google Pay and start

  • spending instantly

  • 📬 Your physical card will arrive in the mail in 2-3 weeks

FAQ

Got questions? Here are some of the most common ones.

What kind of card is it?

Whether you send or spend, transactions with Cash come out of your account balance. The Cash card is a prepaid card, so you can use it anywhere Visa is accepted and there’s no impact to your credit score.

What’s coming next?

We’re so glad you asked. Stay tuned for more features that make everyday money, well, simple. Like splitting the bill with zero math to reward options that help your money grow by connecting to Wealthsimple Invest and Trade.

When do I get my cash back reward?

Any qualifying spending you do on the weekend earns you cash back within 7 business days, but we’re working to make that a lot faster. For more details on the Wealthsimple Cash card, check out the FAQ.

* Terms & Conditions apply.

 The Wealthsimple Cash 10% Student Cash Back Promo (the “Offer”) is valid for students who are new and existing users of the Wealthsimple Cash Visa Prepaid Card (Cash Card) (“Cash Card”). The 10% earn rate, which may be subject to change, applies to qualified spend up to $200 (less refunds and excluding cash-like transactions, any applicable fees and adjustments). There is a maximum cash back of $20 per week. More info here: https://bit.ly/3njraUM

Last Updated September 10, 2021

Last Updated: April 21, 2021

