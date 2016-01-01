Skip to main content

Fortis Inc. (FTS)

$51.74CAD

+$51.74 (+5,174.00%)

today (15 min delay)

About FTS

Fortis, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in energy generation and distribution. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Utilities and Non-Regulated. The Regulated Utilities segment is composed of ITC, which contains mainly of the electric transmission operations of the ITC regulated operating subsidiaries; UNS Energy that offers vertically integrated utility services; Central Hudson, which provides regulated electric and gas T&D utility services; FortisBC Energy distributes natural gas in British Columbia; FortisAlberta, which involves in the ownership and operation of regulated electricity distribution facilities; FortisBC Electric includes the ownership of hydroelectric generating plants, high voltage transmission lines, and a large network of distribution assets; and Other Electric that contains utilities in the eastern Canada and Caribbean. The Non-Regulated segment consists of energy Infrastructure, which is primarily comprised of long-term contracted generation assets in British Columbia and Belize, and a gas storage facility in British Columbia, and Corporate & Other includes expenses and revenue items not specifically related to business operations. The company was founded in 1885 and is headquartered in St. John's, Canada.

CEO

David G. Hutchens, MBA

Headquarters

Canada

Employees

9.1K

Revenue (TTM)

10.1B

Gross Profit

Earnings

Cash

$338M

Debt

$27B

FTS related news

