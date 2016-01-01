Fortis Inc. (FTS)
$51.74CAD
+$51.74 (+5,174.00%)
Details
$52.59
$52.59
The price of this investment when the exchange last opened.
$52.66
$52.66
The highest price of this investment during regular trading hours.
$51.22
$51.22
The lowest price of this investment during regular trading hours.
25.2B
25.2B
The value of this ETF or company's issued shares based on the price of a single share multiplied by the total number of issued shares.Learn more
19.85
19.85
The price to earnings ratio (P/E) is the relationship between an investment's price and earnings per share (EPS). It's a metric that can be used to determine the valuation or potential growth of an investment based on its past or future earnings. It's calculated by dividing the share price by EPS.Learn more
$65.26
$65.26
The highest price this investment has been in the past 52 weeks.
$52.43
$52.43
The lowest price this investment has been in the past 52 weeks.
541K
541K
The total number of shares bought and sold.
2.65
2.65
Earnings per share (EPS) is the amount of profit a company generated for each outstanding share of its common stock. It is often used as an indicator of company profitability.Learn more
About FTS
Fortis, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in energy generation and distribution. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Utilities and Non-Regulated. The Regulated Utilities segment is composed of ITC, which contains mainly of the electric transmission operations of the ITC regulated operating subsidiaries; UNS Energy that offers vertically integrated utility services; Central Hudson, which provides regulated electric and gas T&D utility services; FortisBC Energy distributes natural gas in British Columbia; FortisAlberta, which involves in the ownership and operation of regulated electricity distribution facilities; FortisBC Electric includes the ownership of hydroelectric generating plants, high voltage transmission lines, and a large network of distribution assets; and Other Electric that contains utilities in the eastern Canada and Caribbean. The Non-Regulated segment consists of energy Infrastructure, which is primarily comprised of long-term contracted generation assets in British Columbia and Belize, and a gas storage facility in British Columbia, and Corporate & Other includes expenses and revenue items not specifically related to business operations. The company was founded in 1885 and is headquartered in St. John's, Canada.
CEO
David G. Hutchens, MBA
Headquarters
Canada
Employees
9.1K
Revenue (TTM)
10.1B
Gross Profit
Earnings
Cash
$338M
Debt
$27B
