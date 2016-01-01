Uber Technologies Inc (UBER)
$29.84USD
+$29.84 (+2,984.00%)
Details
$29.20
$29.20
The price of this investment when the exchange last opened.
$30.09
$30.09
The highest price of this investment during regular trading hours.
$28.96
$28.96
The lowest price of this investment during regular trading hours.
57.8B
57.8B
The value of this ETF or company's issued shares based on the price of a single share multiplied by the total number of issued shares.
$48.88
$48.88
The highest price this investment has been in the past 52 weeks.
$19.89
$19.89
The lowest price this investment has been in the past 52 weeks.
12.1M
12.1M
The total number of shares bought and sold.
-5.19
-5.19
Earnings per share (EPS) is the amount of profit a company generated for each outstanding share of its common stock. It is often used as an indicator of company profitability.
About UBER
Uber Technologies, Inc. operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers ride services and merchants delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery and other delivery services. It operates through the following segments: Mobility, Delivery and Freight. The Mobility segment refers to products that connect consumers with Mobility Drivers who provide rides in a variety of vehicles, such as cars, auto rickshaws, motorbikes, minibuses, or taxis. The Delivery segment offers consumers to search for and discover local restaurants, order a meal, and either pick-up at the restaurant or have the meal delivered and, in certain markets, Delivery also includes offerings for grocery, alcohol and convenience store delivery and other goods. The Freight segment leverages proprietary technology, brand awareness, and experience revolutionizing industries to connect carriers with shippers on Uber’s platform, and gives carriers upfront, transparent pricing and the ability to book a shipment. The company was founded by Oscar Salazar Gaitan, Travis Kalanick and Garrett Camp in 2009 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.
CEO
Dara Khosrowshahi
Headquarters
United States
Employees
29.3K
Revenue (TTM)
25.6B
Gross Profit
Earnings
Cash
$4.92B
Debt
$11.5B
