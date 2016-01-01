Boeing Co. (BA)
$131.69USD
+$131.69 (+13,168.84%)
Details
$131.13
$131.13
The price of this investment when the exchange last opened.
$133.31
$133.31
The highest price of this investment during regular trading hours.
$129.74
$129.74
The lowest price of this investment during regular trading hours.
78.4B
78.4B
The value of this ETF or company's issued shares based on the price of a single share multiplied by the total number of issued shares.Learn more
$233.94
$233.94
The highest price this investment has been in the past 52 weeks.
$113.02
$113.02
The lowest price this investment has been in the past 52 weeks.
2.43M
2.43M
The total number of shares bought and sold.
-8.94
-8.94
Earnings per share (EPS) is the amount of profit a company generated for each outstanding share of its common stock. It is often used as an indicator of company profitability.Learn more
About BA
The Boeing Co. is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide. The Defense, Space and Security segment refers to the research, development, production and modification of manned and unmanned military aircraft and weapons systems for global strike, including fighter and combat rotorcraft aircraft and missile systems, global mobility, including tanker, rotorcraft and tilt-rotor aircraft, and airborne surveillance and reconnaissance, including command and control, battle management and airborne anti-submarine aircraft. The Global Services segment provides services to commercial and defense customers. The Boeing Capital segment seeks to ensure that Boeing customers have the financing they need to buy and take delivery of their Boeing product and manages overall financing exposure. The company was founded by William Edward Boeing on July 15, 1916, and is headquartered in Arlington, VA.
CEO
David L. Calhoun
Headquarters
United States
Employees
142K
Revenue (TTM)
60.7B
Gross Profit
Earnings
Cash
$10.1B
Debt
$57.2B
BA related news
Popular on Wealthsimple
Commission-free stock trading
Wealthsimple Trade lets you buy and sell thousands of stocks and exchange-traded funds (ETFs) on major Canadian and U.S. exchanges.
Wealthsimple Trade lets you buy and sell thousands of stocks and exchange-traded funds (ETFs) on major Canadian and U.S. exchanges.
Unlimited trades, all commission-free
No account minimum means you can get started with as little as $1
No jargon, and no paperwork
Search and track stocks easily with your watchlist
Buy and sell stocks with just a few taps
Start trading in 5 minutes
- Download the Wealthsimple Trade mobile app
- Securely connect your bank account to deposit funds
- Buy and sell stocks with $0 commission fees