Alphabet Inc (Class A) (GOOGL)

$102.15USD

+$102.15 (+10,215.00%)

today (15 min delay)

About GOOGL

Alphabet, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube. The Other Bets segment consists of businesses such as Access, Calico, CapitalG, GV, Verily, Waymo, and X. The company was founded by Lawrence E. Page and Sergey Mikhaylovich Brin on October 2, 2015 and is headquartered in Mountain View, CA.

CEO

Sundar Pichai, MBA

Headquarters

United States

Employees

157K

Revenue (TTM)

277B

Gross Profit

56.27%

Earnings

16.53%

Cash

$17.9B

Debt

$28.8B

