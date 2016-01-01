Electronic Arts, Inc. (EA)
Details
About EA
Electronic Arts, Inc. develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v. Zombies brands, and license games, including FIFA, Madden NFL, and Star Wars brands. The firm also provides advertising services and licenses its games to third parties to distribute and host its games. It markets and sells its games and services through digital distribution channels, as well as through retail channels, such as mass-market retailers, electronics specialty stores, and game software specialty stores. The company was founded by William M. Hawkins III and William Gordon in 1982 and is headquartered in Redwood City, CA.
CEO
Andrew P. Wilson
Headquarters
United States
Employees
12.9K
Revenue (TTM)
7.18B
Gross Profit
73.29%
Earnings
35.62%
Cash
$2.08B
Debt
$1.96B
