About EA

Electronic Arts, Inc. develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v. Zombies brands, and license games, including FIFA, Madden NFL, and Star Wars brands. The firm also provides advertising services and licenses its games to third parties to distribute and host its games. It markets and sells its games and services through digital distribution channels, as well as through retail channels, such as mass-market retailers, electronics specialty stores, and game software specialty stores. The company was founded by William M. Hawkins III and William Gordon in 1982 and is headquartered in Redwood City, CA.

CEO

Andrew P. Wilson

Headquarters

United States

Employees

12.9K

Revenue (TTM)

7.18B

Gross Profit

73.29%

Earnings

35.62%

Cash

$2.08B

Debt

$1.96B

