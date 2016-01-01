Apple Inc (AAPL)
$146.11USD
+$146.11 (+14,611.00%)
Details
$145.81
$145.81
The price of this investment when the exchange last opened.
$147.54
$147.54
The highest price of this investment during regular trading hours.
$145.56
$145.56
The lowest price of this investment during regular trading hours.
2.35T
2.35T
The value of this ETF or company's issued shares based on the price of a single share multiplied by the total number of issued shares.Learn more
24.19
24.19
The price to earnings ratio (P/E) is the relationship between an investment's price and earnings per share (EPS). It's a metric that can be used to determine the valuation or potential growth of an investment based on its past or future earnings. It's calculated by dividing the share price by EPS.Learn more
$182.94
$182.94
The highest price this investment has been in the past 52 weeks.
$129.04
$129.04
The lowest price this investment has been in the past 52 weeks.
38.9M
38.9M
The total number of shares bought and sold.
6.05
6.05
Earnings per share (EPS) is the amount of profit a company generated for each outstanding share of its common stock. It is often used as an indicator of company profitability.Learn more
About AAPL
Apple, Inc. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America. The Europe segment consists of European countries, as well as India, the Middle East, and Africa. The Greater China segment comprises China, Hong Kong, and Taiwan. The Rest of Asia Pacific segment includes Australia and Asian countries. Its products and services include iPhone, Mac, iPad, AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, AppleCare, iCloud, digital content stores, streaming, and licensing services. The company was founded by Steven Paul Jobs, Ronald Gerald Wayne, and Stephen G. Wozniak in April 1976 and is headquartered in Cupertino, CA.
CEO
Tim Cook, MBA
Headquarters
United States
Employees
154K
Revenue (TTM)
388B
Gross Profit
38.92%
Earnings
18.21%
Cash
$23.8B
Debt
$120B
AAPL related news
