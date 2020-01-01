Details
$605.39
The price of this investment when the exchange last opened.
High
$663.00
The highest price of this investment during regular trading hours.
Low
$605.00
The lowest price of this investment during regular trading hours.
Mkt cap
130B
The value of this ETF or company's issued shares based on the price of a single share multiplied by the total number of issued shares.
P/E ratio
The price to earnings ratio (P/E) is the relationship between an investment's price and earnings per share (EPS). It's a metric that can be used to determine the valuation or potential growth of an investment based on its past or future earnings. It's calculated by dividing the share price by EPS.
52-wk high
$968.99
The highest price this investment has been in the past 52 weeks.
52-wk low
$176.99
The lowest price this investment has been in the past 52 weeks.
Volume
7.7M
The total number of shares bought and sold.
EPS (TTM)
-5.03
Earnings per share (EPS) is the amount of profit a company generated for each outstanding share of its common stock. It is often used as an indicator of company profitability.
About TSLA
Tesla, Inc. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment includes the design, development, manufacture and sale of electric vehicles. The Energy Generation and Storage segment includes the design, manufacture, installation, sale, and lease of stationary energy storage products and solar energy systems, and sale of electricity generated by its solar energy systems to customers. It develops energy storage products for use in homes, commercial facilities and utility sites. The company was founded by Jeffrey B. Straubel, Elon Reeve Musk, Martin Eberhard, and Marc Tarpenning on July 1, 2003 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, CA.
CEO
Elon Reeve Musk
Headquarters
United States
Employees
48K
Revenue (TTM)
24.6B
Gross Profit
19.85%
Earnings
13.65%
Cash
$6.51B
Debt
$14.7B