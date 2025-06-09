Summit Portfolio Graph Disclosure

Within Wealthsimple’s Summit Portfolio accounts there is a graph that displays hypothetical future projections of performance.

The graph shown is for illustrative purposes only and does not represent the actual returns of an account. The projected returns are simulated based on a projected cash rate of 2.5%, plus excess returns ranging from 3.4% to 5.4%, which are inclusive a Wealthsimple management fee of 0.50%, assume an average ETF MER of 0.10%, and include a 1% fee for the exposure to the Private Markets Fund (which will vary from a 15% allocation to a 30% allocation based on risk level). The specific excess return depends on the risk level of your account and the management fee charged by Wealthsimple, which is dependent on your client tier.

The hypothetical projections in this graph are based on your initial deposit, the amount you plan to save each month, and the assumed rate of return based on the risk level of your account.

The “likely” section of the graph represents a 50% confidence interval, while the “less likely” section represents a 90% confidence interval. These projections are based on forward-looking Sharpe ratios, asset class volatility, and historical long-term correlations for each portfolio class. They do not take into account sales, redemptions, transfers, optional charges, or income tax payable by clients, which would reduce the returns.