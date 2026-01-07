Growth vs. value investing

Different investors take different approaches to investing. This includes varying ideas of what makes a stock attractive.

Growth investors are interested in up-and-coming companies that are expanding quickly and might have the potential for significant future returns. Value investors are looking for the companies that are flying under the radar, whose financials suggest they’re worth more than the stock market is currently giving them credit for.

Do you have to be one or the other? Nope. Growth investing and value investing aren’t an either/or thing. You can mix and match based on what kind of portfolio you want to build.

Invest your own way Wealthsimple’s self-directed investing accounts let you choose from 14,000 different stocks and ETFs to suit your needs. Even if they’re weird. (We’ll never judge.) Learn more

Before you do that, though, it helps to understand the core differences between the two approaches. Almost all companies will reflect both growth and value characteristics at different stages of their life cycle. It also means knowing that, regardless of whether a stock might be a growth stock or a value stock, there are certain quality characteristics — like strong financials, clear competitive advantages, and solid leadership — that signal a company is a smart investment.

What is growth investing

A growth-focused approach to investing concentrates on finding companies that are on the rise. Maybe they’re seeing a rapid growth in sales, have innovative products, or are scaling their operations faster than their competitors.

Growth stock characteristics often include the following:

Strong revenue and earnings growth. Typically at an annual rate of 15% or higher, signaling a company that's expanding quickly.

Growing market share and sizeable addressable markets. They’re either taking customers from competitors or operating in industries with lots of room to grow.

High reinvestment rates. These companies usually direct profits back into the business instead of paying large dividends to shareholders, because serious growth is their priority.

Premium valuations. Key financial ratios like price-to-earnings (P/E) or price-to-sales (P/S) are usually higher, since investors are willing to pay more today for the company’s future potential.

Typical growth stock companies

Growth stock companies tend to fall into one of the following categories:

Technology firm. They’re building new tools, platforms, or software that can scale quickly and attract massive user bases.

Disruptor. They’re shaking up an existing industry by offering something cheaper, smarter, or more convenient.

Early-stage leader. They’re out in front of an emerging trend or new category, and their head start gives them major room to grow as the market expands.

Advantages of growth investing

Compound wealth-building potential. By reinvesting profits to expand even further, growth companies can stack shareholder returns and accelerate them over time.

Helpful hedge against inflation. Companies with pricing power (meaning they can increase prices without driving customers away) can adjust prices as their costs rise, which helps them protect their profits and your investment.

Market leadership in growing sectors. Investing in growth companies gives you exposure to the movers and shakers in new, expanding, or trending industries.

Risks and drawbacks of growth investing

Highly sensitive to interest rate changes. The price of growth stocks is largely based on big expectations for their future growth. That means when interest rates rise (which reduces the present value of future profits), their valuations can quickly decrease.

Execution and competition risks run high. Along with serious potential, growth companies can have serious vulnerabilities. A small misstep or a competitor who catches up can derail their momentum.

Can be extra volatile during market downturns. When markets get shaky, investors typically shy away from growth companies — which are usually perceived as riskier bets than more mature companies — leading to sharper swings in their stock value.

Slowed growth can hit valuations hard. Because these companies are valued for the rapid expansion they’re expected to deliver, even a slight deceleration in growth can lead investors to lower what they’re willing to pay.

What is value investing

A value-focused approach to investing is all about finding companies that seem to be trading for less than what they’re really worth. The goal is to select solid, investment-worthy companies that the market is overlooking or pricing too cheaply, usually due to a lack of buzz, underappreciated assets, strategic uncertainty (caused by a leadership change or recent misstep), or industry-specific negativity.

Value investors usually like to build in a “margin of safety,” which means they try to buy at a big enough discount that they’re protected from major losses if things don’t work out. They also assume there will be a “mean reversion” — that a stock’s price will eventually return to a more reasonable average, since prices often swing too far in one direction in reaction to events or news.

Value stock characteristics often include the following:

Low price-to-book (P/B) ratios. These can signal that a company is trading below the value of its assets, potentially pointing to an undervalued opportunity.

P/E ratios below historical norms. P/E ratios that look cheap compared to the company’s own long-term averages suggest the market is overly pessimistic.

Low P/E, P/S, and P/B ratios. Lower valuation multiples usually suggest that investors are pricing in slower growth or short-term challenges.

Dividend yields that are higher than the broader market. A history of above-average dividend payments usually signals a mature, stable company that generates a reliable cash flow.

Typical value stock companies

One or more of the following characteristics is typically true of value stock companies:

They’re a mature, well-established business. They’ve been in operation for a long time, with a proven history of success and consistent results.

They’re a cyclical company. Their performance rises and falls in line with the economic cycle.

They operate within a sector facing temporary challenges. The industry they belong to is in a temporary downturn, due to factors that could include supply chain difficulties, regulatory changes, or political uncertainty.

Advantages of value investing

Lower valuations = less downside. Because you’re buying stocks that are already priced pretty cheaply, there’s typically less room for them to fall if the market hits a rough patch.

Income generation through dividends. Many value stocks pay consistent dividends, which means you’ll receive a steady income stream while you wait for the stock price to (hopefully) rise.

Opportunities to go against the crowd. Value investors often buy stocks that other investors are pessimistic about, which can create a chance to benefit when sentiment eventually changes for the better.

Risks and drawbacks of value investing

Risk of falling into “value traps.” Some stocks look cheap for good reason. Mistaking them as an overlooked opportunity can lead to serious — and permanent — losses if the company never fully recovers.

Slower wealth accumulation. Value companies usually grow at a more modest pace than growth companies, which means their stock prices (and their value in your portfolio) may rise more slowly.

Performance recovery is time-dependent. Value stocks often outperform during certain market cycles, which can make it hard to predict when they’ll bounce back.

Vulnerability to disruption. Many value companies are traditional businesses that face competitive pressure from newer companies with a more tech-focused foundation.

Why quality matters for growth and value investing

One factor always transcends the growth vs. value debate: quality. No matter which investing approach you lean toward, you need to focus on the fundamentals of the target company in order to make sound investment decisions.

Key quality investing metrics

To accurately evaluate the quality of a stock, you can look at a set of key quality investing metrics. These include:

Profitability measures. These can include a 15%+ return on equity (ROE, which is how effectively a company turns shareholders’ capital into profit) and a steady return on assets (ROA, which is how well it uses all its assets, including those funded by debt). Strong, consistent profitability is usually a sign of quality.

Financial strength. This can be measured by low debt-to-equity ratios, interest coverage above 3x (meaning the company earns more than it needs to cover the interest on its debts, giving it lots of cushioning), and consistent generation of free cash flow (the cash a company has after it pays all bills and makes all necessary investments). These metrics reflect a company that can withstand downturns without relying on heavy debt.

Competitive positioning. Quality companies usually have advantages that keep competitors at bay and protect their profits, like growing or stable market share, strong brand recognition, or switching costs that would make it inconvenient for customers to move to a different company.

Management effectiveness. Strong management is the foundation of a quality company. To evaluate management strength, you can look at a company’s capital allocation track record (how well management invests in growth, buys back shares, or pays dividends), its levels of insider ownership (which means leadership has real skin in the game), and the transparency and consistency of leadership’s communication with company shareholders.

There are also quality metrics that are specific to growth stocks and to value stocks.

Quality metrics for growth stocks include:

Predictable revenue streams despite high growth. Even though the company is expanding quickly, high-quality growth businesses show steady, reliable sales patterns, not just one-off spikes.

Efficient use of capital for expansion. Quality growth companies use their money wisely, investing in new products, markets, or operations to boost long-term growth.

Quality metrics for value stocks include:

Challenges that are fixable. If the challenges are short-term and not a sign that the business model is falling apart for good, the value stock is quality.

Assets or earnings the market isn’t fully recognizing. Some companies own valuable assets or have stronger profit potential than investors realize, which can mean opportunity for patient investors.

Turnaround potential supported by strong finances. Quality value companies often have manageable debt, enough cash reserves, and overall financial stability to weather tough periods and recover.

Understanding quality helps you zero in on strong businesses, whether they’re value or growth companies. But quality alone won’t tell you whether a stock is fairly priced. This is where

Growth at a Reasonable Price (GARP) comes in.

Growth at a Reasonable Price (GARP) strategy

GARP is an investment strategy that looks for companies with healthy growth prospects that trade at moderate prices. In other words, it’s the in-between of value and growth stocks: investors are trying to get good growth and a good deal at the same time.

GARP screening criteria

To put GARP into practice, investors typically rely on criteria like:

P/E ratios at or below the market average. Even when a company is growing well, you don’t want to overpay for it. A moderate P/E indicates the stock price is still in line with reality.

Price/Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) ratios below 1.0 to 1.5. The PEG ratio compares a company’s P/E ratio to its expected growth rate, to help you judge whether the price you’re paying makes sense for how fast or slow the company is growing. A PEG below 1.0 to 1.5 suggests the stock may offer solid growth at a reasonable price.

Earnings growth of around 10% to 25% a year. GARP investors look for companies that are growing steadily but not at exceptional — likely unsustainable or bubble-indicating — levels.

Strong balance sheet numbers. GARP investors are looking for good growth backed by proven financial stability. Manageable debt and consistent cash flow are helpful indicators.

Advantages of GARP

Helps you avoid overpaying. When you’re focused on moderate valuations, you’re less likely to get caught up in the hype of potentially overpriced growth stocks.

Tends to hold up better in different market environments. By not going all-in on growth stocks or value stocks, your portfolio could remain pretty steady during changing market cycles.

Can naturally add diversification. A GARP approach can often lead you to invest in companies from different sectors.

Risks and drawbacks of GARP