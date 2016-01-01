Classic portfolio
An expertly diversified portfolio, made up of low-fee ETFs across different asset classes and geographies.
Overview of the Classic portfolio
Diversified and built for growth
Your portfolio contains more varied geographic exposures, lower volatility stocks (which tend to have equal or better returns than high-risk stocks), and riskier government bonds and gold. By being more diversified, it’s designed to perform better during downturns.
Automatically tax-optimized
No need to worry about choosing the most tax-efficient investments yourself. We automatically choose tax-optimized ETFs that pay off when it’s time to file your return.
Risk-appropriate
We’ll place you in a portfolio that matches your needs — from a conservative high-interest option all the way to high-growth, equity-heavy.
Your money is always working hard
Automatic rebalancing
Portfolios are automatically rebalanced based on your deposits, withdrawals, or changes in your overall goals to ensure that your asset allocation stays consistent.
Tax-optimized ETFs
ETFs are optimized based on your tax situation and the type of account you’re invested in. We also negotiate with ETF providers on your behalf to get discounts.
Dividend reinvestment
We’ll keep track of your dividends, and immediately reinvest them to purchase the ETFs that are underweight in your portfolio.
Human help when you need it
Once you reach $100,000 with Wealthsimple, you’ll have access to a team of advisors who will help answer any questions – no matter how complex.
Our team is also here to guide you through every step of transferring your portfolio from another institution.
Make the most of your money
Withstand market highs and lows with a well-diversified portfolio, tailored to your values and financial goals.