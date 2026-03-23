Score FIFA World Cup 2026™ tickets, thanks to Visa
This is as big as it gets. One Wealthsimple Visa client will travel to the FIFA World Cup 2026™ final. There are 26 pairs of tickets for matches in Toronto and Vancouver available to win, too. T&Cs apply. No purchase necessary.
Grand prize
If you have a Wealthsimple Visa card, register and you could be right in the stands for the biggest event of the year. Face paint optional, but recommended.
Grand prize
VIP trip to the final
- 2 tickets to the FIFA World Cup 2026™ final
- Roundtrip flights
- Hotel accommodations
- $600 USD Visa gift card
- Bragging rights (pretty much forever)
26 secondary prizes
Catch a match in Toronto or Vancouver
You could win one of 26 Secondary Prizes of two tickets to a FIFA World Cup 2026™ match in Toronto on June 12 or Vancouver on June 13.
What you need to know (and do)
Step 1
Get 200 entries for registering
Before you do anything else, get yourself registered. Just head to the Reward Centre in our website or app.
Step 2
Get 2,000 entries per referral
By April 24, invite friends to join Wealthsimple and apply for the our Visa card. For each one that’s approved, you’ll get 2,000 more entries.
Step 3
Get up to 40,000 extra entries
Why stop at one friend? You can refer up to 20 for a total of 40,000 bonus entries.
Key dates
The countdown is on
March 23, 2026
Contest opens. If you have a Wealthsimple credit card, you can register — and you get 200 entries just for getting in the game. Then start referring friends (up to 20!) to join Wealthsimple and sign up for a credit card. Each successful referral gets you 2,000 extra entries.
April 24, 2026
Last day to enter and refer friends. Make sure you’ve locked in as many entries as you can — if all your referrals were successful, that’s a whopping 40,200!
May 5, 2026
We draw our winners. Keep an eye on your inbox (and maybe start thinking about what you need to pack).
Credit card
Get 2% cash back on everything
Unlimited cash back, no complicated categories, and zero fees for qualifying clients. Simple.
FAQs
What exactly is included in the grand prize?
What exactly is included in the grand prize?
Pretty much everything you need, including 2 tickets to the match, round-trip flights and 4 nights hotel accommodations, and a $600 USD Visa gift card. Please note that if you’re a winner, you and your guest are responsible for all travel documentation or other requirements.
If you win tickets for a match in Toronto or Vancouver...still pretty cool! Just be aware that travel and accommodations aren't included for those — it's just the tickets.
If I win but I can’t go, can I give the prize to someone else?
If I win but I can’t go, can I give the prize to someone else?
No. Only the winner of the contest and their guest can use the tickets. But honestly, if you win, just find a way to get there — you’ll probably never get another chance like this again.
Do I have to pay anything to enter?
Do I have to pay anything to enter?
No way! There’s no cost to enter, and no purchase required. As long as you’re a Weathsimple Visa cardholder, all you need to do is register for 200 entries. Then you can earn more entries by successfully referring friends for the Wealthsimple Visa card. Alternatively, you can enter through the no-purchase-necessary essay method (see official rules for details).
How do I refer friends?
How do I refer friends?
Follow the steps below:
In app:
- Sign into the Wealthsimple app on your mobile device
- Tap on the gift icon at the top of the screen
- Navigate to the Referrals tab
- Share your referral link with contacts or on socials
On web:
- Sign into the Wealthsimple web app
- Tap on the gift icon at the top right of the screen
- Copy and share your referral link with friends or on socials
Okay, and then how do my friends apply my referral link?
Okay, and then how do my friends apply my referral link?
They can:
- Sign up using your referral link, OR
- Apply your code in the Wealthsimple app within 7 days of signing up (as long as they aren't already a client)
For each friend that’s approved for our credit card (usually within a day!) we’ll add 2,000 entries to your total.