Wealthsimple Cash

Pay and get paid instantly

Settle up. Split the bill. Pay it forward. Add a tip. Pay back. Get paid.

A simpler way to send cash

It’s here, Canada. A simpler, better way to settle up, pay it forward and send cash instantly.

CreateyourDollar $Claim your unique handle (before someone else does) and use it to send money to anyone, instantly.

  • ign
  • NickelsBack
  • ThereWillBeBud
  • Rye&Reynolds
  • My2Cents
  • The6ixCents
  • KillsBills
  • Million$Baby
  • ChequeMate
  • SpendrickLamar
  • hawnSpendez
  • ign

Your money has entered the chat

Connect your contacts, add personalized messages and use your favourite emojis.

Simple, beautiful and zero fees

  • Sending and receiving money is completely free

  • No monthly account fees

  • No fees for deposits or withdrawals

Totally secure. Without the security questions.

  • Your money is CDIC insured up to specified limits

  • Two-factor authentication for added security

  • Control who can find you on the app for added privacy

  • More than 1.5 million people use Wealthsimple products

Spending made simple

Make everyday purchases with the Wealthsimple Cash card — just add it to Apple and Google Pay.

Ready, set, get free money!

Get free cash for inviting your friends.

Get started in seconds

  • Download the Wealthsimple Cash app

  • Claim your unique Dollar $ign

  • Start sending cash in seconds

FAQs

We’re releasing new features on a rolling basis. You can find out more about what we have planned here.

It’s simple! Just download the app, add funds to your wallet, and start sending. Or get a head start inviting your friends and earn free cash with our Give $5, Get $5 bonus.

With Wealthsimple Cash there are no monthly account fees, no exchange fees on foreign transactions and no low balance fees. That’s because we believe your money should stay in your pocket.

Yup, we’re serious.

The new Wealthsimple Cash app is the latest version of Wealthsimple Cash. It’s only available through our mobile app right now. With it, you’ll be able to use the latest feature to send cash instantly.

For starters there are the practical reasons: it’s free to use and there’s no account minimums to get started or limits on the number of payments you can make. And it’s dead simple — you just connect your contacts and start sending, no security questions required. Plus, it’s beautiful and a lot of fun.