Wealthsimple Impôt
Vos impôts, en toute simplicité
Produisez vos déclarations de revenus à l’aide d’une technologie intelligente qui est simple, exacte et sûre.
Le logiciel d’impôt qu’il vous faut
Vos impôts pourraient être différents cette année (télétravail, PCU…). Nul besoin de vous inquiéter : nous pouvons nous en occuper.
Vous obtiendrez le remboursement maximal : c’est garanti
Soumettez votre déclaration en toute confiance. Si quelqu’un d’autre vous prédit un plus gros remboursement, votre paiement vous sera remis.
Attesté par l’ARC et Revenu Québec
Chaque année, nous mettons notre produit à rude épreuve pour nous assurer de sa justesse.
Payez ce que vous voulez
C’est vous qui décidez combien vous payez, selon votre expérience avec Wealthsimple Impôt. Même 0 $.
Profitez de l’aide à la vérification et d’autres services ajoutés
Ayez accès à des services personnalisés à l’achat d’un forfait :
Aide à la vérification - Si l’ARC sélectionne votre déclaration pour une vérification, nous vous aiderons à comprendre pourquoi et à franchir les étapes du processus.
Service prioritaire - Notre équipe de soutien est à votre disposition pour répondre rapidement à vos questions fiscales les plus épineuses.
Des outils de pointe, des résultats rapides et exacts
Nous sommes de vrais humains
Des questions sur les impôts? Notre équipe de vrais experts humains est à votre disposition si vous avez besoin d’aide.
Tirez le maximum de votre REER
Dans un scénario où vous cotisez à votre REER avant le 1er mars, voyez l’effet sur votre remboursement ou sur votre solde dû.
Plus d’un million de Canadiennes et de Canadiens sont déjà convaincus.
ImpôtSimple est devenu Wealthsimple Impôt. Même logiciel, nouveau nom.
“Thank you @simpletax for your easy to use platform!! I can't believe I've never done my own taxes before after doing them with Simple Tax.”
@kelseysquid
“@simpletax is amazing. I think it might have the highest "amount of joy sparked per use" ratio of any software I've ever used.”
@thepawandubey
“Power of good design: doing my taxes is actually fun because @simpletax is such a well-made product.”
@nilo
“Annual reminder for Canadians to use @simpletax to file tax 😊 It’s so much easier to use than T*rbotax and it’s pay what you want.”
@amatsuki
‟Just wanna say that @simpletax has amazing #customerservice. The good folks there responded in less than 30min to emailed questions and problems. Just fantastic! 👍”
@MrSupervij
‟Didn't think I was ready to #adult and help out to do the family taxes but @simpletax made it so easy... I know this sounds like an ad but seriously... 😂 I DID IT”
@helenphantom
“After having used other online software and paid accountants to do my tax returns, I'm positively surprised with the simplicity and results of @simpletax.”
@tacrocha
“Just submitted our tax returns (and paid ;-) with the always awesome @simpletax!!”
@deddebme
“Thanks @simpletax for once again making my last minute approach to my taxes easy and stress free. Your entire team is a case study in awesome CX.”
@singleton
“Once again, I ❤️ @simpletax”
@lizdubois
“@simpletax I just used your software for the 1st time after more than a decade with @TurboTaxCanada. All I can say is WOW!! What a difference - had a pleasant experience vs. being nagged for up sells after every click - it took far less time than last year using the nagware! TY!”
@rj_tweety
“Third year in a row filing with @simpletax! Thanks for continuing to be the clearest and quickest way to file my taxes. This isn't an ad - they're just a Canadian company that offer FREE filing for individuals and make the "buy our bad software every year" guys cry.”
@GavinDYoung
“You guys and your software are So freaking awesome...so very very awesome. Thank you! I contribute what I could afford, you deserve much more. 🙏🏽”
@Fernpick
“thank you @simpletax for making a tedious process so easy 🙌❤️”
@jeremyukim
“Yooooo, #Canada. I just used @simpletax to file what H&R Block deems a "complex return." Took 20 minutes and it's pay-what-you-choose. It's seriously idiot-proof software. Highly recommend.”
@lyssamoo
“@simpletax Wish I found this sooner. Great website design, great comprehensible translation of all the tax lingo, and so easy! I can't believe that filing my taxes today would be the highlight of my day. Supported you guys as soon as I finished. Thank you! See you next year!”
@xoenea
“First time filing taxes myself! That was easier than expected, dunno why my parents made it sound like a big deal lol. Thanks @simpletax for making a very intuitive product that walks you through the process.”
@Eternith
“I know it’s unusual to get excited about platforms that facilitate the filing of one’s taxes, but I WANT to be able to get excited where excitement is due, by gum! Let’s end the stigma! @simpletax is my brand of choice this time of year. Get on it, fellow tax-payerinos.”
@Chelswhere
“Shout out to the talented people at @simpletax - I used to dread filing taxes till I discovered them 4 years ago. I've been filing early every year since.”
@lousywriter
“Just used @simpletax to do my taxes and it was super easy, took like 10 minutes. Try it yourself!”
@Dan_Cam
“Just switched from ufile to @simpletax, so much better! Filing was quick and easy and accurate (reducing my taxes owing when compared to what I had been using). Thank you @simpletax!“
@gsski
Tel que lu dans
Sécurité totale
- Vos données sont protégées par une technologie de chiffrement de pointe.
- Nous offrons l’authentification à deux facteurs pour une sécurité renforcée.
- Plus d’un million de personnes utilisent les produits Wealthsimple.
FAQs
Oui, vraiment! Une fois votre déclaration terminée, nous vous demanderons si vous souhaitez soutenir Wealthsimple Impôt. Vous pouvez payer ce que vous voulez… même rien.
Absolument pas! Pour nous, rien n’est trop compliqué. Assurez-vous simplement d’être admissible à IMPÔTNET.
Les impôts, ce n’est pas toujours du gâteau! Notre équipe de soutien est à votre disposition au besoin.
Le service est offert dans toutes les provinces et tous les territoires, même au Québec!