Start Saving

What is the best way to save money?

Andrew Goldman

Andrew Goldman has been writing for over 20 years and investing for the past 10 years. He currently writes about personal finance and investing for Wealthsimple. Andrew's past work has been published in The New York Times Magazine, Bloomberg Businessweek, New York Magazine and Wired. Television appearances include NBC's Today show as well as Fox News. Andrew holds a Bachelor of Arts (English) from the University of Texas. He and his wife Robin live in Westport, Connecticut with their two boys and a Bedlington terrier. In his spare time, he hosts “The Originals" podcast.

Our content is made possible by clients who pay for our smart financial services. Learn more about us here.

The best way to save money really depends on what you’re saving for, because it will dictate how you save.

If you’re saving for retirement, in addition to a work 401(k), you should open a SEP, traditional, or Roth IRA, or a combination of them, since they offer amazing tax benefits that will either save you money right now, or down the road when you retire. How far away your retirement is, and how strong a stomach you have for short-term volatility will dictate how much of your savings should be invested in equities, AKA stocks, which can have wild up and down swings, versus low-risk government bonds, which are more stable, but offer less potential for growth.

If you’re saving for something that’s coming up in the near future, like an epic Austrian wine tour, a big wedding, or a down payment on an apartment, you’re going to want to park that money somewhere 100% risk-free that allows you to withdraw it at any time. For any purchase you’ll be making in the next three years, consider Wealthsimple Save, which is like a bank savings account — only way better. Like a bank account, the FDIC insures any deposit up to $100,000. Unlike a bank account, it offers real interest—at least 1% net interest that will not expire after an introductory period, with no account minimum, no transaction fees, and no hidden service or management costs. Plus, any amount you put in Wealthsimple Save will count towards the $100,000 account balance required to achieve Wealthsimple Black status, which features reduced management fees on investment accounts as well as cushy perks like free entry into 1,000 airport lounges worldwide. If you’re saving for retirement, start here. If you’re going to need those savings in three or fewer years, starting here is your best bet.

Last Updated November 7, 2018

Wealthsimple is investing on autopilot.

Discover more about

How to save for vacation

By Andrew Goldman

4 min read

Pack your bags, you future vacation taker, you. We've got the perfect resource to save enough money for that getaway you've been plotting.

What Is A Savings Account? And How Do They Work

By Luisa Rollenhagen

5 min read

Wondering what a savings account is? We'll explain what they are, how savings accounts work, how to open one and calculate the interest you'll earn. We'll also let you in on something called high-yield savings accounts, the ones with the potential to earn a lot more interest.

How to create a savings plan

By Andrew Goldman

4 min read

Find out how to create a solid savings plan. Foolproof advice to help you get your nest egg started and plan for Future You.