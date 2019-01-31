W2 Deadline 2019

What’s the W-2 Deadline for 2019?

January 31, 2019.

In the US, every employer is required by law to complete IRS Form W-2 that includes an employees’ wages and the amount that has been withheld from those wages for the previous year. Employers must send copies to both the employee and the Social Security Administration by the last day of January of any given year, or if the last day of January falls on a weekend, the first business day following that. This allows employees a full two and a half months to complete their tax returns.

January 31 falls on a Friday in 2020. In 2021, it falls on a Sunday, so W-2s for 2020 are due, or to be postmarked, by Monday, March 1, 2021. File on time and carefully. Late, or inaccurately reported W-2 forms may be subject to IRS penalties.

