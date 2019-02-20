Comparison: Vanguard Vs Fidelity Vs Wealthsimple

We believe that making smart choices with your money shouldn't be hard. To help you choose, we compared Vanguard Personal Advisor Services, Fidelity Go and Weathsimple Invest. Then we created this handy comparison for you to show how we stack up in terms of key features, accounts and pricing.

Wealthfront Vanguard Personal Advisor Services Wealthsimple Overall Rating on Nerd Wallet 5/5 3/5 4.5/5 Social Responsible Investing Yes Yes Yes Halal Investing No No Yes Minimum Balance To Start Investing $500 $50,000 None Financial Planning/Portfolio Review No Yes Yes VIP Airport Lounge Access No No Yes (for Wealthsimple clients who invest over $100k) Dividend Reinvesting Yes Yes Yes Auto Depositing Yes Yes Yes Management Fees 0.25% on all amounts 0.30% on assets under $5M, 0.20% on assets from $5M-$10M, 0.10% on assets from $10M-$25M and .05% for assets over $25M. There may also be an account service fee of $20 for mutual funds only or brokerage accounts with less than $10K in assets who chose mail delivery. Accounts with over $10K or who choose electronic delivery of statements and fund updates do not pay the fee. 0.5% on $0-$100k and 0.4% for amounts over $100k Transfer Fees (to another financial institution) No No No Inactivity Fees No No No Rebalancing Yes Yes Yes Human Support Yes Yes Yes

About Vanguard, Fidelity & Wealthsimple

Vanguard is one of the world's oldest financial firms whose first fund, the Wellington Fund was launched in 1929. Vanguard Personal Advisor Services is their robo-investment platform, which offers a full range of investment products including mutual funds and Exchange-Traded Funds.

Fidelity is a multinational financial services company that offers a full range in stocks, bonds and mutual funds to both individual and institutional clients. It has approximately $2.6T assets under management globally and offers financial planning, trading and brokerage services and online investing. Its online managed portfolio platform is known as Fidelity Go.

Wealthsimple is an online investment manager that combines smart technology with expert financial advice. We allow you to put your money in a managed portfolio (Wealthsimple Invest) or put your money in a high-interest savings product (Wealthsimple Save). We've been in business since 2014, and have over $3 billion in assets under management.

How Vanguard Personal Advisor Services compares to Fidelity Go and Wealthsimple Invest (Managed portfolios)

Comparison of accounts offered (Managed portfolios)

Here's a list of the accounts that Vanguard Personal Advisor Services, Fidelity Go and Wealthsimple offer in the US:

Account Vanguard Personal Advisor Services Fidelity Go Wealthsimple Joint Yes Yes Yes Roth IRA Yes Yes Yes Traditional IRA Yes Yes Yes Rollover IRA Yes Cannot transfer securities in-kind. Only cash rollovers are permitted. Yes SEP IRA Yes No Yes Simple IRA Yes No No Trusts Yes No Yes Non-retirement accounts Yes Yes Yes

The bottom line

Vanguard Personal Advisor Services, Fidelity Go and Wealthsimple have some things in common. Each provider offers an array of investment products that aim to make money work harder for investors.

But our biggest difference is in our approach and account minimum. At Wealthsimple, we allow you to invest in a socially responsible and a Halal friendly way. Vanguard allows you to invest in a socially responsible way. Neither Vanguard or Fidelity offer Halal investing. You will need $50,000 to start investing with Vanguard, $10 with Fidelity Go. Wealthsimple has no account minimum, you can get started with as little as $1.

Investment fees are important as they take away from any gains that you make. Vanguard's fee of 0.3% is less than Wealthsimple's fee of 0.5%. However, if you like getting paper statements and have less than $10,000, there's an additional fee of $20 per account. Fidelity's fee of .35% is also lower than Wealthsimple, however, you are limited to a slate of funds that may not meet your investment goals. You should make sure to compare the service you are getting in exchange for the fees you pay. Sometimes it's worth spending a little more to help your money work harder for you.

When it comes to education and advice Wealthsimple provides educational content Investing 101 and Wealthsimple Magazine and gives you access to a financial planner. Fidelity and Vanguard also have investment tools, information and the ability to access to an advisor.

Finally, in a review conducted by Nerdwallet.com, Wealthsimple scored 4.5/5 stars while Vanguard scored 3/5 and Fidelity scored 4/5.

What to consider when choosing an investment provider

Comparing investment providers doesn't have to be hard. Here's some advice to get you started:

Pay attention to account minimums Choose a provider that makes sense for what you can invest now - and in the future. Some investment providers require you to deposit as much as $100,000 to get started. And, in some cases you could face nasty penalties for dropping below the account minimum - or be forced to close your account.

Watch out for hidden fees * *

Nothing eats away at long-term gains quite like fees. And we're talking about more than just management fees (though they're important, too). Account transfers and trading fees can also add up. The best investment providers are upfront with what it costs to invest with them.

Look out for human support

When you need to make sense of a mysterious number in your monthly statement, nothing compares to talking to a fellow human. In the competition to offer the lowest possible management fees, some robo-advisors are quick to cut customer support. Before you commit to a provider, see what support is available - you never know when you'll want it.

Find out if you have access to a financial advisor

No two people are alike - and neither are their financial situations. But investment platforms vary in terms of how much access you get to professional advice. Keep an eye out for providers that offer access to a financial advisor. There are only a few who offer advice when you need it, regardless of how much money you have in your account.

Understand how much freedom you have * * Relationships end - even when you're investing for the long term. Before you commit, find out what happens if you need to withdraw your funds or want to move on to a new investment platform - and whether there are any penalties involved.

What makes Wealthsimple different to other investment providers

We do the work for you

Using Wealthsimple is, well, simple. In just a few minutes, we'll build you a custom portfolio that makes sense for your risk tolerance and investment timelines. And we'll do the maintenance for you, with automatic rebalancing and dividend reinvesting. All you have to do to get started is answer a few simple questions. And then you can sit back and tell all your friends how smart you were with your money.

No account minimums or hidden fees

You can start investing with as little as $1. Our fees are also really, really low. We charge 0.5% on $0-$100k and 0.4% on anything above $100k. Plus, you can make a withdrawal any time you want. So you can always count on your money being there when you need it. Start investing now.

Personal touch

Our financial advisors are fiduciaries, which is a fancy way of saying that they have a legal obligation to provide financial advice that's in your best interest - not ours. They're standing by to answer your questions and provide support whenever you need it. All you have to go is drop us a line by phone, email or even Skype. Get started.

