Nasdaq Holidays

Luisa Rollenhagen

Luisa Rollenhagen is a journalist and investor who writes about financial planning for Wealthsimple. She is a past winner of the David James Burrell Prize for journalistic achievement and her work has been published in GQ Magazine and BuzzFeed. Luisa earned her M.A. in Journalism at New York University and is now based in Berlin, Germany.

The Nasdaq is a U.S. stock market that organizes companies by their market capitalization, i.e. the market value of a publicly traded company’s outstanding shares. Market capitalization tracks how many shares are currently in existence at the most recent share price. Market capitalization can be a good way to evaluate a company’s market worth, and it also determines how they’re ranked and traded on the Nasdaq stock exchange. Although Nasdaq is usually known for listing global electronics and tech companies, it also features mid- and small-cap businesses.

Let’s say you’ve got your eyes set on a couple shares of a tech company you’ve seen slowly but surely grow throughout the past year, and you feel like now, as in this very day, is the time to buy. Well, you can, if the market’s open. And sometimes it isn’t, like on nights and weekends. And certain holidays.

Here’s a list of holidays the Nasdaq observes.

Observed datesHolidayStatus
January 1stNew Year’s DayClosed
Third Monday of JanuaryMartin Luther King, Jr. DayClosed
Third Monday of FebruaryPresident’s DayClosed
Friday before Easter (late March/early April)Good FridayClosed
Last Monday of MayMemorial DayClosed
July 3rdPre-Independence DayOpen from 9:30 am to 1 pm
July 4thIndependence DayClosed
First Monday in SeptemberLabor DayClosed
Last Thursday in NovemberThanksgiving DayClosed
Last Friday in November2nd Thanksgiving DayOpen from 9:30 am to 1 pm
December 24thChristmas EveOpen from 9:30 am to 1 pm
December 25thChristmas DayClosed

Outside of these holidays, Nasdaq is open Monday to Friday and usually trades from 9:30 am to 4 pm. For a more up-to-date list of individual years, you can check out Nasdaq’s calendar here.

Last Updated October 10, 2018

