Michael Allen is a Certified Investment Manager (CIM). Over the course of 14 years, he has managed money for high net worth individuals. Michael is a Senior Investment Specialist at Wealthsimple. Prior to this, he was an investment advisor with BMO Nesbitt Burns Securities. His financial advice has been published in the Globe and Mail, Toronto Star and many other publications. Michael has a fiduciary duty to his clients and holds a Bachelor of Commerce from Dalhousie University.
At Wealthsimple, we’re on a mission to make every American a smarter investor (including you and your team)!
Our initiative to promote better financial habits is simple: we come to your office and give our popular “Five Simple Rules of Smart Investing” presentation. After a brief talk, we answer any personal finance questions your team may have. We’ll even bring in a tasty lunch for everyone.
Here’s why your company should host a Lunch and Learn:
1. Encourage learning
We’ll present to your employees the fundamental research and guidelines that help promote healthy financial habits via a fun and informative presentation developed by investment experts.
2. We don't sell Wealthsimple
We’re not here to pitch Wealthsimple to your team. Our presentation is purely educational, and your team will leave the conversation with the knowledge and tips to begin investing on their own immediately. We don’t discuss Wealthsimple unless invited to explain.
3. Lunch is on us
We’ll pick up a free and tasty lunch for everyone on your team to enjoy! Not your typical catering.