IRA Contribution Deadline 2019

What’s the 2019 IRA contribution deadline?

April 15, 2020.

Traditional IRA as well as Roth IRA contributions must be made by the April tax deadline of any given year. April 15 falls on a Wednesday in 2020, so the due date for taxes and IRA contributions is April 15, 2020. SEP-IRA contributions are due before an individual files his or her tax returns, so either April 15, 2020, or October 15 if the taxpayer has filed for a six-month extension. If you don’t already have an IRA, it might be worth opening an IRA before the deadline. If you already have an IRA ask yourself if you’re getting value in terms of fees and advice, if you’re not, then you’ll benefit from transferring or your IRA.

