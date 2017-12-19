What is the max contribution limit for my traditional or Roth IRA?

Andrew Goldman has been writing for over 20 years and investing for the past 10 years. He currently writes about personal finance and investing for Wealthsimple. Andrew's past work has been published in The New York Times Magazine, Bloomberg Businessweek, New York Magazine and Wired. Television appearances include NBC's Today show as well as Fox News. Andrew holds a Bachelor of Arts (English) from the University of Texas. He and his wife Robin live in Westport, Connecticut with their two boys and a Bedlington terrier. In his spare time, he hosts “The Originals" podcast.
If you’re single and your adjusted gross income (AGI) is $120,000 or more, the IRS will reduce the amount you’re allowed to contribute to a Roth IRA, and if your AGI is $135,000 or more, you’re ineligible to contribute at all. For married filers, those earning more than $189,000 may contribute a reduced amount, but if you and your spouse earn a combined $199,000 or more, you’re sadly out of luck.
Computing the precise amount high earners can contribute to a Roth can be a little tricky, but the IRS provides all the parameters here.